All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 25, 2023(Pixabay)

Your initiative is likely to bring in good money. Your experiment with a home remedy will prove successful. You achieve much by being proactive at work. Your fair play will be much appreciated in a family situation. You can invite someone over to office for an outing together. Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it.

Love Focus: You can be double-timed on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. Changing weather can take its toll, so take preventive measures. Those planning for something big on the home or professional front may have to wait a bit. Domestic work is likely to be shared by the family members. A chance for an overseas trip cannot be ruled out for some. Those surveying for accommodation are likely to find a suitable one.

Love Focus: A misunderstanding can cost some a cozy evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial uncertainty is likely to dissipate soon for some. You will be able to get rid of mental tensions. Efforts on the professional front are likely to be lauded. Keeping everyone happy at home may be your motto today. Travel bug can bite some simply to quench their wanderlust. Pending paperwork concerning a property will be completed. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field.

Love Focus: Bonds of love get strengthened on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Golden

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A loan given to someone will be promptly returned. Your health turns for the better. You will manage to balance both work and family admirably. A long drive is likely to help you get over mental tiredness. Chances of owning a house of your own look bright for some. You are likely to come out victorious in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: It is time you reciprocated someone’s romantic overtures.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The day may find you handling accounts or undertaking some financial deals. Choosing the best from several health options will benefit. Things move smoothly at work as you manage to implement your ideas. Changes you wanted to bring to the home front will now be possible. You can become the proud owner of a property. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will be able to overcome all problems to win your love back.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financial front seems all set to stabilize, as money starts trickling in. Healthy dietary habits will find you alert and energetic. New clientele may be roped in by some professionals. Heeding the advice of elders will be in your interest. A countryside trip or a short vacation by road will prove both exciting and rejuvenating. Real estate is likely to hold you interest as you have the financial strength now.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so plan an evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Things look most favorable on the financial front, as money pours in. Starting an exercise routine will help you in overcoming lethargy. Problems faced at work will get resolved if you give them time. You will find the family more than supportive in your endeavors. Some of you are likely to enjoy an excursion with friends. Some of you are likely to enjoy an excursion with friends.

Love Focus: You will find the family more than supportive in your endeavors.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those panicking over a deal can lay their worst fears to rest. Minor health ailments will be easily countered. Good preparation may be required before discussing an issue with a superior. A religious or marriage ceremony is likely to be planned at home. Someone may invite you to travel along to a place you have not seen before. Something acquired may become a great asset for you in the future.

Love Focus: Lover will live to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A new venture may not give immediate profits, but it will ultimately be a winner. Condition of those not feeling well for some time is likely to improve. A complicated issue at work is settled to the satisfaction of all, through your efforts. Homemakers are likely to be at their creative best today. Commuting will not pose much problem today. If property is what you are aiming for, there is a good chance of finding an excellent bargain.

Love Focus: Lover will be most receptive to your ideas today, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will be able to invest wisely and reap rich benefits on the financial front. You are likely to adopt ways to bring yourself in shape. You will get full support from spouse in whatever you choose to undertake. Visit to a place of pilgrimage cannot be ruled out for some. House owners may find a suitable tenant for their property. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Developments on the romantic front appear to be positive.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will be able to successfully avoid a cash crunch by judicious spending. You will manage to remain in shape through your own efforts. Setting up your own place is on the cards for some. Family will be much more supportive of your ideas. Some of you can look forward to visiting an out-of-town relation. Those living on rent will soon be able to own their own house.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to bestow love and tenderness to make the day fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will be able to raise finances for buying something essential. You will get the opportunity to implement all your ideas at work. A change of scene will be good for health. A family get together is in the offing and will prove most exciting. A friend or relative can motivate you to drive out for a short vacation. A disputed property bothering you is not likely to get you into any legal wrangle. Joining a study group on the academic front will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with someone is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Cream

