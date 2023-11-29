All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 29, 2023(Pixabay)

You will be able to tackle difficult people admirably at work. Peaceful domestic atmosphere will enable you to let your hair down. Your lifestyle is likely to improve with increased earning. Good dietary control and an active life will ensure that you retain good health. Care needs to be exercised by those on a long drive. A good property offer comes your way, so don’t miss it.

Love Focus: Nurturing your relationship will make it stronger.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

More avenues for earning open up for you. Those feeling under the weather will bounce back. Middlemen are likely to earn good commissions in a deal. Someone’s help will prove most welcome on the family front. A trip to someplace exciting is on the cards. Buying a vehicle or a major item for the house is indicated for some. Excellent showing on the academic front will put you on the forefront.

Love Focus: Lover is not likely to be disappointed by your romantic fervor!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Clinching a lucrative deal is likely to bring you into a lot of money. Adhering to an active life and controlled diet will be enough to find you hale and hearty. You are set to derive immense satisfaction from a new occupation or field of work. There will be much happening on the home front to excite you. Friends traveling with you will make the journey exciting. A good showing on the academic front will help you in choosing your line.

Love Focus: You will manage to keep your lover in good humor by doing his or her bidding!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some monetary perks are likely to be bestowed on you. Those suffering from lifestyle diseases are likely to remain fit. Your innovativeness will be well-regarded in your circle. Homemakers are likely to be at their creative best today. You may plan an outing just to take a break from the routine. Developing a piece of land is on the cards for some. Campus recruitment will enable some to bag a lucrative job.

Love Focus: Love and romance may keep those in love totally occupied!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are set to become financially stronger. You will remain in total control of a situation cropping up at work. You are likely to get cosmetic changes done to your house. Those commuting daily can find the going smooth today. A property issue will be resolved amicably through mutual efforts. Campus recruitment will enable some to bag a lucrative job.

Love Focus: A chance for romance is in the offing, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financially, you do not face any problems. An ailment that had been troubling you for long is likely to disappear. Shopkeepers and retailers are likely to post good profits. Peace and serenity prevailing on the home front today will help you unwind. A long drive is likely to prove exhilarating and help you refresh.

Love Focus: Those seeking love will not come back empty-handed.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Silver

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will get the financial support you seek. Keeping diet under control will be half the battle won on the health front. You may prove a boon to the organisation you work for. You will be able to find someone on the family front unburden your woes.

Love Focus: You will muster the courage to express you love for someone you adore.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Property owned by you is likely to give good returns. Good returns can be expected by those playing the stocks. Professionally, an excellent day is foreseen for those in uniform. Parents will be most supportive and will go out of their way to fulfill your desire. Travel proves therapeutic, especially for those on a long journey.

Love Focus: Expect something positive happening on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Increased earning will enable you to add to your quality of life. Measures instituted to improve your health are likely to pay rich dividends. You will manage to get leave for a short vacation and have a wonderful time. Homemakers will be able to implement their innovative ideas at home. You may be invited by someone to travel to a holiday destination. Property owners may think on the lines of construction. A celebration will keep you happily occupied today.

Love Focus: The one you love may play hard to get, but your perseverance will pay!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A project started by you is likely to become financially viable. Those feeling under the weather are likely to recover fully. Impressing those who matter at work will bring you into notice. You are likely to get in the mood for organising a party at home. Shopping for something specific may take you to some other city. This is the right time to initiate something on the property front.

Love Focus: Love life rocks and plans to spend time with lover will go without a hitch.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Something may be bought to beautify the house. You may be inclined to get back your fitness by shaking a leg. You may be included in a team or a group that you had wished for. A piece of good news involving a family youngster is likely to delight you. An exciting time is foreseen for those out on a leisure trip. A property dispute may be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A loan is likely to be repaid in full by some. At work, you may get busy in implementing your plans. Some of you are likely to resume your exercise regimen to come back in shape. Traveling brings luck, so do make the journey contemplated. Family may expect you to take them to meet someone close. A property-related deal is likely to be finalized for some. Your best efforts on the academic front are likely to pay rich dividends.

Love Focus: This is the best day to express your feelings for someone you love!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Cream

