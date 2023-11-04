Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 4, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You will find ways of boosting your bank balance. Deskbound professionals will do well to shake a leg to come back in shape. Prosperity is assured for those involved in trade and business. Some excitement is indicated on the domestic front concerning a family youngster. You will manage to achieve your aim through travel. A new acquisition can make you squeal with child-like delight! Academically, you are likely to excel.

Love Focus: You will get ample opportunities to nurture a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

An understanding with someone will make your job easy. Some of you will be able to save enough to buy what you had always wanted. Someone you want favour from may oblige you. You banish negative thoughts from your mind as you move towards positivity. Chances look bright of your winning a bet. Compatible crowd may make a journey interesting.

Love Focus: This is not the day to suggest something intimate to lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You will find your happiness in the happiness of your near and dear ones. Spirituality will give you strength to overcome a difficult situation. Acquiring property is on the cards for some. You will be in the right frame of mind for undertaking something complex today. A complicated matter is best left untouched today as stars don’t seem favourable. Chance of going on a vacation brightens as leave is granted.

Love Focus: You will manage to come closer to the person you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Your reputation is set to soar today in both professional and social circles. Rubbing shoulders with rivals and yet keeping your distance is an act only you can pull off! Inculcate physical workouts in your lifestyle to remain fit. A family youngster may require disciplining. This is the right juncture to opt for a suitable a career option. Your creative eye and style of doing things is likely to be appreciated. Money from unexpected sources may be received.

Love Focus: Be more judicious in your selection on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Previous performance promises to bring you recognition on the academic front. Homemakers can resent their dull routine and crave a change of scene. Good judgement will help you add to your wealth. You will manage to complete all formalities to acquire a new property. You can long to meet someone residing out of town. Lack of assertiveness may make people take you for granted on the professional front.

Love Focus: Moodiness of lover will need to be tackled with tact.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A long journey is on the cards for some and will be most enjoyable. If you are into buying and selling property, you can expect excellent monetary gains. Homemakers are likely to display their culinary skills today and win praise too. Your efforts to own property are likely to prove fruitful. Some of you are set to shine on the academic front. Health consciousness promises to lead you to total fitness. Changes instituted at the workplace may face initial hiccups.

Love Focus: Find time to be with the lover as he or she promises an enjoyable time.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Money may come to you from a most unexpected quarter. There will be no complaints on the health front as you find yourself energetic. Taking the bull by the horns is what will catapult your reputation sky high. Family will be supportive and encourage you in whatever you want to achieve. Travelling to another city is possible and will prove lots of fun. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to make the first move.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

It is time you accepted the ground reality and work towards changing your lifestyle. A chance to impress someone important may come to you today. Some of you can crave the company of friends and relations. Prayers of those in family way are likely to be heard. You are fit in body, but may still feel sick in the mind. Distractions are likely to affect the performance of some students. Some delay is foreseen in completion of a project or task.

Love Focus: A budding romance may prove all-consuming for some.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You will manage to maintain an active lifestyle to keep fit. Someone may do you a favour on the academic front. Financially, a good phase starts and makes you focus on increasing your earnings. Those undertaking a journey will find travel most interesting. You can expect full support of family in all your endeavours. Property owners will be able to rent out their premises for handsome returns. You are likely to encounter a hurdle at every step in your line of work.

Love Focus: Much pleasure is likely to be derived by those having a romantic affair on the sly.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Things don’t seem to be working out for you on the professional front.

You will feel much elated by the praise of well-wishers. Family members can pester you for something you dislike. Conserving money for something big is a step in the right direction. Your intuition and foresight will not let you down, as you tackle the situations arising with precision.

Love Focus: Your heart will dictate matters romantic, so take a back seat!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

It is time for you to hone your man-management skills. Regular workouts will condition your body, leading to fitness. Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. You will begin to see things that seemed impossible, as quite manageable. Efforts will be required to create good earning opportunities. A competition can find you pitted against the best. Keep a track of your health.

Love Focus: Those in love may make a lasting relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Golden

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Strict self-discipline will keep your financial planning on the tracks. On the health front, you manage to keep ailments at bay. A change on the professional front can prove advantageous for you. Family life may prove most fulfilling, as spouse extends all the support to you. An impending vacation is likely to keep you in a state of excitement. Academic front will not prove hunky-dory, as you may fail to deliver.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so plan out something exclusive.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

