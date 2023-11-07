Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 7, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Tight budgeting will help you in saving for a luxury item that you desire. Your initiative on the health front will pay rich dividends. Those interacting more than usual with others can expect to develop good contacts. Family life proves immensely fulfilling. Preparations for a journey may keep you busy. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable. Remaining motivated on the academic front is the only way!

Love Focus: Company of the one you love will help you unwind.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You may feel more energetic and alert today than before. Your foresight is likely to see your assets and wealth multiply. Those in job will earn enough to save for the rainy day. Highway driving is likely to prove fun as you make good speed. Property and other assets may be put up for sale by some. A family youngster will achieve something that will make you proud. Good showing is maintained on the academic front.

Love Focus: Things brighten up on the romantic front, as someone catches your fancy.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Monetary condition will start showing signs of improvement. A healthy mix of diet and exercise can do wonders. There is a good chance of getting what you had been waiting for long. Your achievement can make the family proud. Planning an outing today with someone close is also on the cards for some. Students appearing for board exams will need to inculcate focus and determination. Some of you may be attracted towards learning something new.

Love Focus: You are likely to spike your romance with some excitement.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

The day seems profitable when you can make some money. Creating a healthy environment will help you remain fit. This is the time to get into action and make your mark. Spirited performance of a family member is likely to make you proud. Those spiritually inclined may get encouraged to set out on a pilgrimage. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. Getting burdened with a lot of work on the academic front is possible.

Love Focus: Love life can suffer from lack of interest and over-familiarity.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Money you had been waiting for is finally released. A change in eating habits is required to remain energetic. Remain alert at work, as you are prone to committing mistakes. Family will be supportive and do much to keep you entertained. You will get the opportunity to go on a leisure trip with your near and dear ones. Hard work and sleepless nights on the academic front may become necessary for some.

Love Focus: You are likely to charm your way into the heart of the one you desire.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You manage to stabilise expenses and bring yourself into the saving mode. Your resolve to think only happy thoughts will have a positive effect on your mental health. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. Arrival of some near and dear ones promise to brighten up the domestic atmosphere. Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high. Acquiring a new property is on the cards.

Love Focus: Meeting someone you have a liking for is possible.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Benefit accrues as your gut feeling about an investment turns right. A new health fad will take you towards total health. Your helpful nature at work will be highly appreciated. Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. Your request for accompanying someone on a trip is likely to be granted, so have a great time! Your request for accompanying someone on a trip is likely to be granted, so have a great time!

Love Focus: A lean patch in your romantic life can make you worried, but it will be a temporary phase.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Taking up a fitness regimen will help keep you fit and energetic. Gut feeling and guesswork are likely to do wonders in money matters for some. A relaxed day is foreseen, when you will be busy attending to personal matters. Today, some of you may be busy organising a party or a get-together at home. Making plans for a vacation with someone close is possible and will be lots of fun. Someone may tempt you to buy a prime piece of property.

Love Focus: Those frustrated with their love life are likely to eye greener pastures.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You may remain much sought after on the academic front. Bringing health into focus is possible for some and will benefit immensely. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. A good beginning will be made by young entrepreneurs. Travelling to a distant destination is indicated for some. Favourable progress in a matter on the family front will keep you mentally at ease. Don’t enter into any agreement concerning property today.

Love Focus: You will be able to win the love of the one you have a soft corner for.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Health remains excellent, as you become a fitness buff. Good budgeting will find you overcome a cash crunch without any worries. You will manage to find time and motivation to tackle some pending issues at work. Someone is likely to tag along with you on a journey, but will make it enjoyable. A contentious family issue will be discussed amicably and a solution arrived at. Keep a close track of the progress of construction initiated by you.

Love Focus: You can feel ignored by the indifferent attitude of spouse.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Red

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Special efforts may be required to boost up income. You will feel on the top of the world as far as health is concerned. Those in teaching profession are likely to feel proud of the performance of their wards. You will be able to infuse fun and gaiety to make the domestic front lively. Chances of an immovable asset coming your way by way of inheritance cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Being too choosy on the romantic front may not serve your interest.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may have to put in your bit for good health. Good earning opportunities will be near enough for you to seize them. Those in retail business will find things brightening up. Travel bug is likely to bite some and coax them to enjoy some interesting places. Today, love and care are likely to be bestowed upon you by your near and dear ones. Some of you can start a major renovation work in your house.

Love Focus: Some of you may have to stoke the embers of passion to make romance rock.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Blue

