Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 1, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Getting some lucrative offers on the job front may become a reality for some. Those who had taken a break from workouts may choose to begin again. You will be able to consolidate your financial strength and even buy some assets. You will need to be a bit assertive on the home front for things to move smoothly. Travelling to your childhood place is indicated and will bring back fond memories.

Love Focus: Lover may accuse you of not sharing a responsibility.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Donate money if you want to earn goodwill. You can be awarded a lucrative project. A family elder can spoil the domestic environment. Home remedies are likely to give partial success in getting rid of a common ailment. You may be compelled to look for other mode of conveyance than your usual one. Maintaining tempo on the academic front will be important.

Love Focus: Eligible are likely to find a suitable mate.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Teal & Forest Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to get serious about your health and take steps to come back in shape. You will need to take stock of your expenditure. Social function or event is in the offing and will be a great fun. Professionals are likely to earn well and make some new clients too. This is a good day to buy property.

Love Focus: It will be important to be sensitive to the feelings of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Being a choosy eater will keep you in good shape! A financial issue can keep you mentally ill at ease. Picking up odd jobs is likely to beef up your main earning. You can expect an excellent time with family on a vacation. Travel can be a good option to unburden the mind. Good day for disposing of property.

Love Focus: Lover may appear indifferent, so find out why.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Cutting corners to conserve cash is advised. You are likely to impress a senior at work and benefit. Be careful, as seasonal changes may make you unwell. Domestic responsibilities can infringe on your personal time. Be vigilant so as not to compromise your security and that of the house you live in. Academic pursuits will be fruitful.

Love Focus: Tread carefully on the romantic front, as lover appears off mood.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may find it impossible to continue with an exercise regimen. It is best not to loosen the purse strings till you become financially stable. Things progress excellently at workplace. Youngsters can expect to have a good time with cousins. Take all actions to make a long distance journey comfortable. Those in property business can find the day profitable.

Love Focus: Those in love can experience some turbulence in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Bodily ills may trouble some, but only temporarily. Take care of what you say at work. Hope is on the horizon for those trying to start a family. Rising costs of an item essential for your business can upset your future plans. You are likely to take the family someplace exciting and enjoy your heart out! Good opportunities are likely to appear on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may need to take positive steps to bring romance back into your life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Finances can become a source of worry for some. Health of a family member needs care. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends! Putting all the eggs in one basket on the financial front is courting disaster, so take heed. A journey to a distant place can get you all excited. Students can expect to excel in academics or sports.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those feeling under the weather will get on the road to recovery. Don’t be hasty in paying up for something without getting all the details. Finding time for a side business may pose a challenge. Environment at home will help soothe your nerves. Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon.

Love Focus: Time is ripe for popping the question to your beloved.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will need to curb your tendency to indulge in excesses to remain healthy. Loaned money will be returned sooner than expected. Pending work may compel you to tighten your belt on the work front. A non-issue can become an issue and spoil moods. Those travelling long distance will need to make good speed. A good break can be expected by some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone may turn into a long-term romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Will power will be your key to remain in shape. Those in business are likely to win a lucrative deal. Those in salaried jobs may get caught goofing off. You will fare well by following the guidance of an elder. Those planning a vacation are in for a lot of fun. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to get you into the lead.

Love Focus: Hurdles faced in a relationship will need to be tackled in a deliberate manner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green & Lime

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Good profits are foreseen for middlemen and retailers. Some of you may be negligent of your health and pay the price. An unsatisfactory task can make you fall foul with a senior at work. You are likely to be a pillar of strength for the family. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers.

Love Focus: You are likely to improve your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

