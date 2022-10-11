Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 11, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Mentally stressed are likely to take up yoga or meditation. Possibility of exceeding the budget cannot be ruled out for some. Argument with superiors threatens to bring you into his or her bad books. Those living separated from their families will receive all the support from them. This is a good time to invest in property. You can plan an out of town trip to meet a relative or friend.

Love Focus: Unrealistic demands of lover may get you at your wits end.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Efforts in the real estate market may bear fruit. Homemakers are likely to exceed budget in improving the home front. A balanced diet will find you hale and hearty. Impulse buying threatens to upset your financial applecart. A new acquisition can distract you from something important. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Fatigue is in store for you today, so pace your day. Don’t trust anyone with your money as loss is foreseen. Eligible may feel frustrated by not getting suitable mates on the marital front. You are likely to smoke the peace pipe with a rival in a family dispute. Success is ordained for those involved in a property dispute. Those appearing for an examination will manage to fare well.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to miss and make you a lonely heart.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Don’t take any half-measures where health is concerned. A financial crunch being experienced by some will soon be over. A review of tasks at work is important in curbing wasted efforts. A family youngster will do your bidding and can give you a great time. Spiritually minded may set out on a pilgrimage. Professional advice will help in choosing the right course.

Love Focus: Love grows, as you feel drawn closer to partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Positive indications are foreseen for those ailing. A conscious effort on your part will help boost earnings. Those new in their jobs may have to strive harder to make their mark. Friends and relations may appear to keep you at a distance. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. You will get a chance to showcase your talents in a competitive situation.

Love Focus: A cosy two-some is on the cards for young lovers.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson & Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Fatigue can take its toll. Overstretching your budget can make the financial front unstable. A break from the routine is indicated, but it will be in some official capacity. Family life will cruise along fine but may need some excitement. Things not going well in a relationship may compel you to adopt some desperate measures. A trip with friends may prove most relaxing and rejuvenating.

Love Focus: The one you secretly love is likely to reciprocate.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financial worries evaporate as new avenues of earning open up. A pat on the back is expected at work and will encourage you to put in your best. Homemakers are likely to exercise their initiative in bringing about a few changes. Weight watchers need to put in more efforts! A family youngster is likely to make you proud by his or her achievements.

Love Focus: Lover may appear most unaccommodating and may not even do your bidding, so find out why.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Home remedy will come in handy for those with health problems. An investment may not give as much returns as was anticipated. You may not succeed in raising the capital to get your pet project on the tracks. Your efforts will bring peace and harmony on the domestic front. You are likely to come out victorious in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spending time outdoors with lover may have social repercussions, so think and act.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. You will be able to raise finances for buying something big. There may be few takers for your creative talents, so look at other avenues too. Homemakers are likely to get a free hand with their creativity. Delays are foreseen for those travelling long distance by road. Those passing through a tough phase in academics will manage to do well.

Love Focus: Your ideas and gift of the gab is likely to endear you to lover and make your day!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A new vehicle is likely to boost its status. Professionals will be able to give their best by tackling interruptions effectively. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise. A wrong medicine can cause problems, so take care. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front. A leisure trip promises much fun and excitement.

Love Focus: Things may not look hunky dory on the romantic front, as lover may rake up past issues.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may find yourself more fit and energetic, than before. Wasteful expenditure needs to be avoided at all costs. You are likely to get the opportunity to enhance your skills in your area of expertise. A child or a family youngster is likely to test your patience today. A property dispute may make some knock the court’s door. Total enjoyment is in store for those planning a outing.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be met soon.

Lucky Number: 6 & 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson & Rosy Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pursuing an outdoor sport promise to keep you in a fine fettle. You will need to be judicious in playing the stocks. Chance of a pat on the back can be expected on the professional front. A tricky situation on the domestic front will be successfully tackled. You may get invited to a party or a do that may entail travelling afar. A competitive environment will find you in your element on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you can be jilted in love, so be prepared to make a fresh beginning.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

