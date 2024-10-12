Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 12, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. Some of you are likely to get value for money on a purchase. Some of you may be required to work from home catering to an important assignment. Homemakers can feel frustrated if change of scene doesn’t happen fast! Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. A pending property deal may need to be reworked upon.

Love Focus: Those hard pressed for time should not meet lover today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

More efforts are needed for you to enjoy perfect health. Following advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. Work place tensions are likely to be put to some rest today. Your soft approach and soothing words will help pacify a distraught family member. Something that you have organised on the social front may have to be postponed. A pre-booked property is likely to be available for a possession now.

Love Focus: Someone you like may not appreciate your open display of affection.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

You will manage to remain in shape through your own efforts. Lay your concern for your financial situation at rest as you have enough. A tough competition is likely to egg you on to give your best. Good news on the domestic front will elevate your mood. Booking related to vacations may need to be revisited or reiterated. A new acquisition can make you squeal with child- like delight! Students should keep away from all sorts of distractions and focus more on revisions.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to bestow love and tenderness to make the day fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Those worrying about their medical reports can lay their fears at rest. You can think in terms of buying a vehicle or a major item soon. Media persons may not get the scoop they have been planning for. Friends and relations will be thoroughly impressed by your eye for detail. An opportunity to travel on an official trip overseas may not come your way.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked with someone are likely for some.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Your initiative on the health front will pay rich dividends. A financial crunch being experienced by some will soon be over. Avoid bringing office related work at home. A function can find you ferrying people around. Problems on the road cannot be ruled out, so drive carefully. Some of you may be occupied in setting property related documents in order. Students are likely to enjoy a day off from the daily hustle.

Love Focus: Developments on the romantic front appear to be positive.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Mentally stressed are likely to take up yoga or meditation. On the financial front, the day is going to be exceptionally profitable. It is better to enjoy a day off than being too involved with official emails. Breakdown in communication with spouse may need to be restored. Those undertaking a long journey will find the going smooth. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property. Some students are likely to struggle to remain in the race.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to do something that can elevate you to Cloud Nine!

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Orange

This is a good day to pursue matters pertaining to health. You are likely to win a substantial amount in a bet. Freelancers are likely to attract new well-paying clients. You may be required to meet the demand of a family youngster. Comfort and enjoyment may elude those setting out on a long journey today. Those planning to buy a property need to broaden their search.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, but it is up to you to take the initiative!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

Health will remain excellent as you take all precautionary measures. You are likely to own your own personal transport. Retailers are likely to enjoy excellent footfall of customers today. Something promised on the home front can slip your mind, so make a note. You can be tasked to organise an outing for friends and relations. Excellent negotiation skills will be put to use while bargaining a property deal.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas will give much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Golden

You are likely to adopt ways to bring yourself in shape. Stay tight fisted when it comes to splurging today. Those away from work may still have to work on something crucial You are likely to take up the responsibility of organizing something at your place. Travelling towards the north-east will prove favorable. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to find an ideal party.

Love Focus: An opportunity is likely to come on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Peach

You will manage to remain in shape through your own efforts. Timely and correct decision will help you in saving a lot of money. Staying away from gossip mongers will be in your interest to maintain your peace of mind. An item you had been wanting for home is likely to be bought today. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is in store for some. A property related decision may prove unfavourable; so, avoid rushing down. Your efforts on the academic front show all signs of succeeding.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Deskbound professionals will do well to shake a leg to come back in shape. Keep an eye on your savings and do not let any temptations disturb your budget. Some of you may be busy prepping up for an upcoming interview. Tempers can flare on the domestic front. An out-of-town trip with family will prove most enjoyable. Moving to a new location will be like a breath of fresh air. Your hard work on the academic front will not go unrecognized.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for those seeking love.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Some of you are likely to turn into fitness freaks to achieve total fitness. Financially the day augurs well for the professionals. Some profit-making opportunities are likely to come your way. Family may put pressure on you to take a break from work for a vacation. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. Giving finishing touches to a new house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: You may need to reschedule your meeting with lover.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Yellow