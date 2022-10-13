Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 13, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. Money comes your way and will beef up your financial condition. Appreciation for something you have achieved at work will add to your high morale. Someone’s constructive suggestion is likely to help you out on the family front. A property applied for may become an albatross around your neck. You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love should be upfront about it, instead of carrying on behind parents’ backs.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Health will remain excellent as you take all precautionary measures. You may need to reconsider your decision on an investment. Some domestic issues may compel you to take frequent breaks from work. You are likely to save a situation from getting out of hand at home. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. An academic assignment may need outside help.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Lover may refuse to be accommodating and may not do your bidding.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Mentally stressed are likely to take up yoga or meditation. You can expect the financial situation to improve substantially. Someone at the workplace may need your help, so give it without any reservations. Harmony on the domestic front may be missing. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot. Those pursuing higher studies may take time off to party hard!

Love Focus: An outing on the sly with lover can make your day.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. A monetary boon from an unexpected source will be most welcome. Handling complicated tasks on the work front will not pose many difficulties. Mood swings of spouse threaten to bring you within inches of a tiff, so steer clear. A lot of new places are likely to be explored by those on an excursion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You take the right steps in getting close to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A home remedy is likely to take you towards total health. You will have to meticulously plan to return a loan. Putting your best foot forward at work will be noticed by those who matter. The family will be supportive and do much to assist you in all your endeavours. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. Joining coaching classes for improving academic performance is foreseen.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts are set to strike it rich on the romantic front today.

Lucky Number: 5 & 7

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Lemon & Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your desire for better health is likely to make you turn to sports. Cash register is likely to continue to ring non-stop! Media personnel are likely to make their mark by doing something others have attempted. Family support may not be forthcoming in a venture not approved by others. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined can expect the day to rock!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A lucrative deal can bring you a lot of money. Don’t try to wallow in make-believe ailments as your health turns out to be excellent. You may be in for some perks on the professional front. The arrival of guests is likely to brighten the domestic front. Delays and glitches can mar a perfect outing. It is time to play to the gallery for improving your image on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You are likely to get into a long-term relationship and enjoy uninterrupted bliss.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

An ailment can lay you up in bed and play havoc with your health. The financial front will remain stable. Prospects of joining a prestigious company or institute brighten for some. Some more hard work is required on the academic font by those aiming for higher studies. Expect an exciting time in a family function or a get-together.

Love Focus: Lover’s moodiness can spoil your evening out.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Looking after the elderly will give you due recognition and add to your reputation. A lingering ailment can flare up if neglected. Financial problems that you had been facing up till now will disappear. You will be able to rectify a mistake at work before it gets discovered. You may not be able to achieve the objective for which you undertook a long journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: This is a good day to spend with your lover and strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Pink & Fuchsia

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financially, you will be able to improve your position. Don’t take unnecessary risks on the health front today. You will need to become a bit more flexible in handling situations at work. Peace prevails on the home front and gives you time for rest and rejuvenation. Long-distance travel may need to be interrupted en route. Extracurricular activities may keep you busy on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your loving bonds grow stronger as you come closer to the love of your life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Pink & Fuchsia

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More efforts are needed for you to enjoy perfect health. The cash register is likely to continue to ring non-stop! Lack of directions from higher-ups can put you in a quandary at work. Taking time off to visit friends and relations is possible for some. Moving to a new location will be like a breath of fresh air. You will need to be quick in whatever you have undertaken on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your childish approach can put off your lover and thwart your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon & Grey

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Health-conscious will manage to achieve total fitness. Some pending dues may be received to make the financial front stronger. Some outside pressure may be experienced by those in the media. Tantrums of a family youngster may force you into something that you may regret later. A lot of red tapes is foreseen in a property matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your effervescent nature and communication skills will floor the love of your life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON