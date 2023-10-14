All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 14, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Getting the best out of someone on the academic front may need some doing, but you will succeed if you persevere. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise, as you impress someone thoroughly. Your judiciousness on the financial front will help in saving for the rainy day. Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. A satisfying day at office is foreseen.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship are likely to tie the knot.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

You may have to double your efforts on the academic front to get what you have aimed for. A financial opportunity comes your way, so squeeze it for this chance may not come back again. You are likely to make a special place for yourself at work due to your contribution on the professional front. Some homemakers can expect to get praised. A chance to accompany someone on a journey can come to you. Those looking for accommodation can expect to find one that meets their requirement.

Love Focus: Attracting people from the opposite gender is foretold, so rejoice as romance seems just round the corner!

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Give full support to someone who stands by you in times of crisis. Expenditure can only be controlled if you adhere to the budget. You will gain enough confidence to put your point across to higher ups on the professional front. Your encouragement to a family youngster will see him or her shine. Good bargaining may help you in sealing a property deal. Helping someone out on the social front can be reciprocated both in cash or kind.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to support you in rekindling love life.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Boost in your earning prowess is foreseen and promises to make you financially comfortable. Some of you can get appointed to an important position in your present job. Peace and harmony prevails on the home front and will help you let your hair down. Planning an overseas journey is indicated. Good bargain price on property that you are interested in can be expected. Some publicity is likely to come your way and help build your image.

Love Focus: Good time is foreseen in the company of someone you have a soft corner for on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (July 23-August 23)

A financial transaction may turn in your favour, if you make the right moves. Your efficiency at work is likely to get noticed. A peaceful atmosphere at home will help you in relaxing with your loved one. Meditation can work wonders, if done regularly. You may get a chance to go on a pleasure trip. A lot of socialising is foreseen, so get set to have an enjoyable time.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to enjoy total bliss.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Good financial situation is likely to open your heart for helping others. Diet control may become the key to your remaining fit. Whatever you are involved in at work is likely to be completed to the satisfaction of the higher ups. Organising a family gathering or inviting someone over is possible. Travelling with friends and relatives will prove most enjoyable. A property issue is likely to get resolved amicably. A helping hand given to someone will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Someone close may need your help, so extend whatever assistance you can. Maintain a peaceful environment by not provoking anyone or raising any controversial subjects. Those in uniformed services may need to put in their best to improve their career prospects. Someone’s love and concern will make you feel good from inside. Things at work will go according to plans as pending tasks get completed.

Love Focus: A heart-to-heart talk with lover is possible today.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Those feeling unwell are likely to make quick recovery. Luck favours you on the financial front as earnings increase. You are likely to win over people who matter on the professional front by your excellent performance. An activity at home can keep you totally engrossed and entertained. A short vacation is possible. Inheriting or buying property is on the cards. Learning something new is on the cards and you will grasp it quickly.

Love Focus: Lovers will get the chance they had been seeking of being together.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-March 21)

Joining a gym or starting an exercise regime is indicated for some and will help bring them back in shape. You will be able to park your money safely in a good financial scheme. A piece of good news awaits you on the professional front. A new addition in the family can give hours of joy to some. You will enjoy a long drive with friends today. An award or promotion is likely for some.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts can dominate your mind today and make the evening enjoyable!

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Dealing with all kinds of people is indicated today at work, so get set for it. A perfect day to start for those who have resolved to get back in shape. You will manage to plan your expenditure accurately and keep within the budget. Family will be most supportive and approve all your endeavours. You can be all set to proceed on a vacation just for a change. Socially, you can expect friends to mill around you today.

Love Focus: You will manage to get lover or partner into the mood for some romance today!

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22nd to Feb 19)

At work, a co-worker will prove a great help in finishing some long pending tasks. Praise bestowed on a family youngster on the academic front is likely to warm the cockles of your heart. Your monetary condition is set to improve soon. A home remedy may prove effective in curing an old ailment. An outing with friends or siblings will be pure fun, so get set to enjoy your heart out today! On the social front, you may make it a point to remain in touch with everyone.

Love Focus: There is a likelihood of getting struck by the Cupid's arrow and fall madly in love, so rejoice!

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Wait for some more time, before you make your move, as haste makes waste. Those aspiring for higher studies may find getting financial aid difficult, but persistence will pay. Work front is likely to keep you tied up with extra workload, upsetting your other plans. A family elder may become the talking point in your social circle. Implement all preventive measures to remain healthy.

Love Focus: Chances of making a relationship permanent by tying the knot are foreseen for some.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

