Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 21, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Keeping a good dietary control will not be difficult and will help in coming back in shape. It is best not to take any chances on speculation or betting, as you may lose money. Difficulties related to a project may keep you involved, but you will manage to find a way out. You will need to find time for visiting a tourist destination with family.

Love Focus: Look your best, if you want to win the heart of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A distinct improvement in fitness can be expected. You can expect a favourable outcome of a problem involving money. Finding time for a side business may pose a challenge. A pressing domestic problem will be resolved to the satisfaction of all. A long trip by road may prove boring. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Taking lover for a romantic evening out cannot be ruled out, so expect an enjoyable time.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An overseas partnership will bear fruit and help expand business. A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. Professionals may feel frustrated regarding their slow progress. A piece of good news awaits some on the domestic front. A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot.

Love Focus: Hurdles faced in a relationship will need to be tackled in a deliberate manner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An excellent investment opportunity comes your way that promises financial security. There is an excellent opportunity awaiting some on the business front. You are likely to opt for a healthy alternative to get fit and in shape. Planning something for the house may get you and spouse totally involved. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation.

Love Focus: Some of you may feel a bit frustrated on the romantic front, as things don’t move your way.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Remaining hooked to Junk food can play havoc with your health. You may have to think up some new ideas for increasing earning. Chances of bagging a lucrative assignment look real, so keep at it. Spirited performance of a family member is likely to make you proud. Travelling on a business trip may not bring the expected returns, but you will still benefit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your brooding nature may not let you enjoy lover’s company.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red & Maroon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

It is about time that a healthy lifestyle is adopted, if you want a trouble-free life. Luck is likely to favour you on the financial front and bring in money. A pat on the back is expected at work and will encourage you to put in your best. Moodiness of a family member can keep you on your toes. You may get in two minds regarding a property. Your networking abilities will help someone get a toe hold on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations may be dashed, as the one you love may give you a cold shoulder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. Financial powers of those in authority may get enhanced. You may find it difficult to convince a family member regarding something you want to achieve. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to invite you over today for a cosy two-some!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Support of a well wisher at work will prove a morale booster and lighten the workload. You may have to handle a family member under depression. You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. Spending without a set plan is likely to make you touch savings. A family vacation may be too rushed up to turn enjoyable. You will be able to promote your cause most convincingly on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity is likely to come your way in a most unexpected manner!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those feeling unwell for sometime are likely to recover quickly. Repaying a loan may pose some difficulties, so start cutting corners. A day of inane discussions and pointless meetings is foreseen on the work front. A family member is likely to become a great source of encouragement. Those on a vacation may get to see some new places. On the academic front, you are likely to become one of the achievers.

Love Focus: It will be important to be sensitive to the feelings of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Take adequate breaks between workouts, so as not to overstrain. Some of you may be putting in extra hours just to add to your earnings. You Probationers and internees will get a chance to showcase their talents. Total support of a family member may be required in sorting out a domestic matter. An assignment submitted on the academic front may come in for praise.

Love Focus: Those in love can experience some turbulence in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 9 & 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A job on the side may prove too taxing on both time and energy. Spending time with a family elder is indicated for some. You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. Hurdles are foreseen for those trying to recover a loaned amount. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. You are likely to be entrusted with an urgent assignment on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture may not rock, but do give it some more time.

Lucky Number: 3 & 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow & Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily workouts promise to work wonders for your health, but you will need to be regular. Earning is likely to improve and will help ward off an expected financial crunch. Deft handling of a situation at work will prevent complications. A marriage or birth is likely to bring happiness at home. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON