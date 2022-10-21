Aries Horoscope Today, October 21, 2022: Maintain your health regime

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Aries, you may feel some anxiety because of your finances. The last investment that you made is likely to go haywire and this may disturb you. Inflation may dominate and your budget may go for a toss. You may need to take the guidance of a financial expert. Your family may understand your current financial dilemma. They may provide you with support and may not make unnecessary demands. You may have to focus on your work as the deadline may be approaching soon. You may not afford to ignore the timeline. You may keep your health under control by not eating junk food. You may continue your fat-loss journey by hitting the gym every day.

Aries Finance Today

Dear Aries, you may feel somewhat uncertain with regards to your finances today. There may not be any possibility of earning good profits from any project. You may feel alone as you may not receive any cooperation and support from any side. Things may improve soon Aries, do not get anxious.

Aries Family Today

Today, a family event may keep you happily engaged. You may get an opportunity to meet your near and dear ones. You may involve all family members in domestic matters. You may work towards increasing your rapport with family members. Trust may grow in personal relationships.

Aries Career Today

Aries, you may focus on your work without worrying about the result. You may observe some positive changes in your ongoing project. You may feel satisfied with your present way of working.

Aries Health Today

You may maintain your determination with regards to health. You may feel an improvement in health because of recent awareness. You may take advice from health experts to boost your immunity. Your enthusiasm and morale may remain high. You may follow a strict diet.

Aries Love Life Today

You may be in a romantic mode and may plan an evening out. You may grow closer to your partner in a more passionate way. You may expect your union with your beloved to flourish. There may not be any disagreements.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

