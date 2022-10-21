Leo Horoscope Today, October 21, 2022: You're likely to experience peace

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Dear Leo, your finances may not be a problem to you. Daily Astrological Prediction says, though there may be not much increase in your earnings, things may be reasonably fine. Your family may not have any issues with regards to health. There may be mental peace at home and this may let you work to the best of your capacity. You may be successful in all tasks assigned to you. There may be a strong chance that you may receive huge applaud from your bosses. You may plan a celebration with your near and dear ones. Health may be a problem but timely analysis may be of great help to you.

Leo Finance Today

Leo, today may be a day when all your finance-related activities may remain stable. You may get a decent margin from your business. There may be some progress if you have a foreign business.

Leo Family Today

You may experience peace and happiness the entire day. You may receive some excellent news related to academics from your child’s college. You may feel proud and may plan to have a grand celebration soon. Your family may be in a cheerful mood. Your parents may bless you for good health and happiness.

Leo Career Today

Leo, a wonderful day on the professional front where you may receive lot of compliments from your seniors. Your hard work may be appreciated not only by your boss but also your team members. You may plan to update your resume based on the current achievement.

Leo Health Today

Your indifferent attitude towards health may trouble you today as you may have some breathing issues. It may be good for you to check with a medical expert and work accordingly. You may need some rest and a short break from professional duties.

Leo Love Life Today

Leo, be cautious, there may be some serious issues between you and your partner. Think wisely and make an effort to patch-up with him/her before things go beyond your control. Life may be fun only when you have someone to share your emotions with.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON