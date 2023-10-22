All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 22, 2023 (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Winning the confidence of the other party in a business deal will be important. Your prospects on the professional front are set to brighten as new opportunities come up. Be tactful with someone not toeing your line, as it is best not to antagonise people who matter. A brief journey with family is foreseen. Those new to exercise regimes may find the going tough initially.

Love Focus: The lover may feel irritated with your “no response” attitude.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Your social circle is likely to expand. Money loaned to someone may be returned. Problems keeping you mentally tensed are set to disappear. Taking shortcuts on the health front would not be a good idea. An out-of-town trip would prove to be a breather. The loan applied for a vehicle or property is likely to be sanctioned. Unannounced work commitments make keep some of you occupied.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A movie or a dinner date is likely to sparkle your love life today.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Someone is likely to inspire those on the career crossroads to choose a particular line. A pat on the back can be expected by some for something successfully executed by you. You stand to gain money in a get-rich-quick scheme. An expected visa is likely to arrive today. Redoing an old property is likely to keep some occupied. If you have the will there is always a way; only you have to make the effort.

Love Focus: Exploring an exotic place together would be a good idea to spend time with each other today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Getting a chance to enjoy an exotic locale is on the cards, so make the most of it. On the academic front, you are likely to meet the deadline for submitting an assignment. Stay away from work related emails if you do not wish to be occupied with some demanding projects. This is the right time to indulge in a bit of luxury! Restart your exercise regimen.

Love Focus: “If’s and but’s” shouldn’t take up any place in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (July 23-August 23)

On the domestic front, you may be given the charge of something important. A salary hike is likely for those in the run. Those appearing for interviews should keep up their morale. Riding a friend’s new vehicle is likely to give you a new high. Eating right and maintaining an active lifestyle will help you enjoy good health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You may get romantically linked to someone from the opposite camp, who shares your thoughts and ideas.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Plans for a leisure trip may be on the anvil, so get set for an exciting time. Homemakers may plan to take up a hobby professionally. Currying favour of someone important on the academic front cannot be ruled out. Making amends for past mistakes may prove to be a step in the right direction. Family may plan something nice and constructive for the evening; stay available.

Love Focus: An image makeover will help you in rejuvenating your love life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Settle old issues in an amicable way, since you don't have to prove anything to anyone. Retailers are likely to experience a profitable day. Difficulties on the academic front will be overcome by outside help, so go for it. Choosing healthy alternatives will do good for your system. Some of you may have to work from home today to complete the pending things at work. Someone trying to sideline you on the social front will not succeed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Be true to your commitments in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

An image boost on the social front is imminent, as your popularity rises. Ensure the time is right to project a personal problem to higher-ups at work. You may have to make extra efforts on the fitness front. Chances of a family member helping you out in something personal cannot be ruled out. You manage to establish yourself well in new environs on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lovers away in distance from each other are likely to enjoy a scintillating time.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Organising a function at home is likely to keep you occupied in the evening. Salaried persons can expect an increment or bonus and business persons, lots of profits. A journey to your favourite destination will be fun. Appreciation is likely to make your day wonderful. You manage to make all the right moves on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Keep your romantic ideas for some other day as the lover may not be in a mood for the same.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Your initiative and go may not be enough on the academic front, so put in some more efforts. A relaxing environment on the home front will help you to unwind. Work towards changing your mindset on the health front. Getting one up on your adversaries is possible. Good earning possibilities appear on the horizon, so go for them.

Love Focus: Your splendid suggestion is likely to be lapped up by lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Remain regular in daily workouts. Your talents are likely to find many takers on the professional front. It is important to counter distractions to maintain your focus on the academic front. Sale or purchase of a property should better be postponed to a later date. Luck eludes you on the financial front, but it is only a matter of time when it turns favourable. Those travelling abroad for work are likely to experience some interesting developments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Look towards positivity to make your love life worthwhile.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

You will manage to bring your expenses down by cutting corners. A family get-together proves most entertaining. Helping a senior out in your personal capacity will help in remaining on his or her right side. Try and adjust to the existing circumstances, instead of opposing them on the social front for mental solace.

Love Focus: Time is ripe to say the words to your beloved that you had waited for so long!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON