Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 29

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your competitive spirit will push you to give your best in school. A strict dietary control will find you losing excess weight. Spending time with a childhood friend will take you down the memory lane. Your negotiating skills will bring down the rent of the house you intend to hire. Be more discerning about what you invest in, as you can lose money. You may regret what happened at work because of you, but this is life and it goes on.

Love Focus: An exciting time is seen with your lover today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

A lucrative deal is in the offing for those in the creative field. Controlling wasteful expenditure will help boost your savings. Analyse your academic performance in detail to weed out weaknesses. Those who have not had their second dose of the Covid vaccine till now will soon get their chance. Your search for finding a suitable house will soon be over. Financially, you remain strong. Those craving for a break from the daily grind may plan a vacation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You may feel much closer to the one you love, now than before.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A deal you have recently concluded will start giving good returns. With your focused approach, things remain satisfactory on the academic front. A playdate is likely to make your home a fun place today. You may say yes to a course get-together. Money from another source will make your financial position stronger. Gaining an upper hand in a contentious property issue is possible. It is best not to take any risk by not adhering to pandemic protocols.

Love Focus: Those in love may take their relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Getting outside assistance for academics will help students fare better in exams. It is possible for some to buy a car or a two-wheeler today. You will need to work on your body to make it fit by joining a gym. Enjoying the company of friends or relations today is foretold. Your financial condition shows marked improvement. An exciting trip to a seaside resort is foreseen. Defuse an explosive situation at work with tact and forethought.

Love Focus: You may impress someone from the opposite gender and make him/ her your friend.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

With your business getting on a strong footing, you will manage to take the competition head-on. Your unwavering focus on studies will make it easier for you to prepare for a competitive exam. Don't cut corners in spending on the right food choices, as they ensure a healthy life. Set aside a fixed amount for repaying monthly instalments for a loan. It is best not to let a property matter go to court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: If you want to keep your romance under wraps, don't confide in anyone.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Plan the day carefully at the office today, as you seem to have too much work on your hands. Don't get deterred by the competitive environment on the academic front, as you are capable of holding your own. Those fed up with domestic chores can prevail upon the family senior for an outing. Some of you may get lucky and win an all-expenses-paid trip to someplace exotic. Take up yoga to cure mental stress.

Love Focus:Partner may not be in the best of moods today, so leave him/ her alone.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you find it difficult to boost your business, view things from a different angle to find the solution. Those lagging behind in academics will manage to catch up by putting in extra efforts. Your desire for self-improvement may bring a positive change in your personality. Don't get oversensitive to the comments of a family senior; remember, he/ she has your welfare in mind. To remain fit and healthy, eat right and sleep well.

Love Focus: Spouse's long absences from home can make you suspicious, but your fears will be unfounded.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your professional qualifications may brighten your chances of joining a multinational company based on foreign shores. Think through the problems you are facing in academics and act accordingly. Reacting to a provocation prematurely will only make matters worse for you, so be calm and mull over your responses. Money coming from an outside source will boost your savings. Follow the mantra of total health to keep well. Don't be hasty in investing in a lucrative scheme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to get a positive response, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your academic prowess may be tested today in a competitive environment. Restoring old relationships is on the cards, as you follow the policy of forgive and forget. Today, you may undertake a trip to visit someone you have not met for long. Work-related problems get resolved, as you focus on them. Do consider several options to buy a property and go for the one that fits your pocket. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease must keep it under control.

Love Focus: Lover's company promises much fun today, so have a swell time.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Rust

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A business trip is in the offing and will prove fruitful. Those in the medical and engineering fields will need to be more methodical at work. Going through topics again and again that you have already grasped seems pointless, so move ahead in your exam preparations. You will need to take up fitness in all seriousness to come back in shape. A legal case pertaining to property may see the light of the day.

Love Focus: Someone out to impress you can invite you for a meal to someplace exclusive.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will have to perform better to get an edge over your workplace rivals. Good performance in an exam will infuse you with much needed confidence to face greater challenges. Lawyers and those associated with judiciary will find the day favourble. Earning quick buck is indicated for commission agents. Eating right assumes importance at this juncture of your life. A trip to a holy place is possible. Handle a family situation diplomatically to prevent it from going out of hand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You may make some exciting plans for the weekend with your lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your sound professional grounding will be an asset to you in your field of expertise. You will need to make special efforts to remain in touch with your loved ones on the social front. This is an ideal time for a vacation. A family elder needs company, so take time out for it. Dipping into your savings to do up the house is not advisable, but you really don't have any choice. Don't become negligent towards health.

Love Focus: Doing something together with your partner will strengthen the loving bonds.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter