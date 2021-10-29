Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 29: Expect good private moments

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The day seems to be productive and full of hope. Some may reap rewards from their past investments and smart decisions. You will feel positive and physically fit today. Your excellent financial condition will allow you to invest in new ventures or explore the property market. Those who are on trips may not have a fulfilling experience.

You may have to compete with others in order to show your potential at work. Some family events may keep your mind occupied and make you tired. Some may enjoy a romantic evening as your partner will be in good mood and throw a surprise party for you.

What else is there in store for you, find out!

Sagittarius Finance Today

This is the time to enjoy your excellent financial condition. Your favorable planetary condition will pull you in the right direction and make you invest in the right investment plans.

Sagittarius Family Today

It's a good day on the family front. You will have a nice time with family and friends today. Some guests may visit you today. Homemakers will be busy decorating their home.

Sagittarius Career Today

You believe in hard work rather than luck; you may achieve your goals with your determination and hard work on the professional front. You will be able to maintain quality and efficiency at work.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your modified diet and relaxation techniques are going to do wonders for you. Some lifestyle changes will prove quite effective and help you get rid of a health issue. You will feel relaxed, physical fit and energetic all day long.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

This is a very good day on the love front. Those who are single have high chances to fall in love with someone special. You may enjoy a much-required romantic evening today and create some amazing memories.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Rust

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026