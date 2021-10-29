Aries Daily Horoscope for October 29: You are what you eat!

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

This day indicates a lot of fun and happiness on the family front. You may be disappointed on the professional front today. It's better to postpone taking important decisions on the business front as stars are not in favor.

You may try to implement your ideas at work but seniors may not allow you to do so, it may make you feel upset. Some may take credit for the efforts put by you in completing a project, but don’t be disheartened.

You may be busy in organizing a birthday or anniversary party and inviting family and friends. You are advised to be cautious and consider all the aspects before making a judgement on the property front.

What else is in store for you, read ahead.

Aries Finance Today

Today, you will feel that things are under your control on the financial front. You should think about tie ups or collaboration in order to make more profit on the business front.

Aries Family Today

Your spouse may reciprocate your feelings and shower love upon you. Some may plan a family get together or spiritual trip with elders. Cheerful environment at home will keep your spirit high.

Aries Career Today

Today, your mind will be occupied in resolving an issue at work, but things will go out of your control and it may impact your performance. However, things will be normal soon, have faith.

Aries Health Today

If you have been suffering from indigestion or stomach issues, you need to be cautious about your eating habits. Try to avoid sugary, fried and junk food.

Aries Love Life Today

Those who live away from their spouse for job purposes, they may get leave sanctioned to spend some quality time with their partner and kids. This visit will cover both physical and emotional distance without any hassle.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026