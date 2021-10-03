Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 3

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your work ethos will continue to energise colleagues, subordinates and superiors alike. Some students are likely to create new milestones in their respective academic fields. Be regular in your medication to avoid aggravating an ailment. It is best to settle a property dispute out of court than to get into the hassle of a court battle. Don’t bank upon anyone for finances, save on your own. An offer for a joint venture needs to be considered in detail.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the love front may finally succeed.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You are likely to excel in your professional field and may even get a chance to step up the corporate ladder. Clearing a competitive exam is possible for some. Side earnings will ensure you remain financially secure. Going to another city in your vehicle for the first time may give you the thrills you always wanted. Be even more careful of the pandemic while on a vacation by avoiding crowded places.

Love Focus: Lover’s changed demeanour may be because of excessive work pressure. Be there for them in their time of need.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Something good is likely to happen to you today and it will prove quite elating. Financial security is assured, as a new source of income brings in money. Be regular in your morning or evening walks to keep your lifestyle in check. A family gathering is on the cards, so make it more exciting by introducing some games. Ensure your vehicle’s fitness before embarking on a long journey. Today, you can be touched by someone’s kind gesture.

Love Focus: A trip with your lover to an undisclosed destination will be most exhilarating.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Today, the boss may act on your advice over that of your senior and make your day. Students not doing well should not worry, as there are other fields where they can make their mark. Visiting children settled abroad is on the cards for some. You may have to arrange for an attendant to look after a family elder. Look up your tenant to see in what condition is your property in.

Love Focus: If you feel your relationship is going downhill, have a heart-to-heart talk with your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You may finally get the go-ahead for something you always wanted to implement at work. A surprise class test is likely to test your preparedness for the main exams and you are likely to perform exceptionally well. Funding a vehicle for a family youngster is possible and will fulfil a promise made to them. Efforts put in by new mothers on the fitness front will get them back in shape. It is best to forgive someone who has wronged you.

Love Focus: Don’t blindly say yes to whatever your lover suggests.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Your negotiations are likely to save big money for the company and get you noticed by higher-ups. Getting regular in studies is likely to improve your academic performance, so don’t let up. If you are planning a vacation, plan on a not-so-popular destination, this way you will manage to avoid the hordes and remain safe. There are certain things your parents will never allow, so don’t even broach the subject with them.

Love Focus: Honeymooners may have to make do with local destinations due to the pandemic curbs.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Libra (September 24-October 23)

It is best to be overly careful of unvaccinated people by not entertaining them at home. Someone you are supporting can become a financial drain on you, so help them stand on their own. This is a great day for shop owners, as their business is set to grow with increased footfalls. Piping a close competitor in a class test will prove most satisfying, but don’t get complacent in your preparations for the final exams.

Love Focus: Win the trust of the one you love to realise your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A job interview you had prepared well for is likely to get you to the next round of interviews. The vocational course you have opted for may not be as per your academic qualifications, so choose something more in sync. It is good to be vaccinated with both doses, but it still does not warrant letting your guard down. You may buy something to decorate your home. Make it your mission to spread positivity, wherever you go.

Love Focus: If you feel your spouse is hiding something, it may require some straight-talking.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Increasing the productivity of your firm may be topmost on your mind. Don’t be reluctant to approach teachers with your doubts, as you may not get this opportunity again. You are likely to save money on a celebration that is not happening now. Be clear of the dates for hotel reservations in online booking, lest you lose money on cancellation. A wedding ceremony of an eligible family member is likely to be solemnized with the usual fanfare, but with limited attendees due to the prevailing circumstances.

Love Focus: An exclusive vacation is likely to bring your partner closer.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A bonus or a raise is expected for those working in manufacturing firms. Those who have taken digital technology as their chosen field may specialise in something related to information technology or artificial intelligence. A pampered family youngster may need a bit of discipline. A weekend business trip may spoil your weekend plans with the family. Inactivity may manifest itself around your waist.

Love Focus: Remaining incommunicado never solves any problems; discussing them does, so be sure to keep your lines of communication open with your spouse.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Your earning capacity is likely to increase and improve your financial situation. Spending your vacation time at your parents' place will take you down memory lane and make you relive the fond memories of the past. Be careful of waterborne diseases by ensuring the right source of drinking water. Don’t be gullible in property matters. Keep distractions at bay lest you fall behind in exam preparations.

Love Focus: Even though your partner appears loving, you may suffer a strange emptiness due to stress, but it will be a temporary phase.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Even though a senior may take all the credit for your hard work, don’t worry for the truth shall prevail at an appropriate time. You must complete whatever is assigned to you in class to remain in the good books of the teacher. Outdoor games will keep you fit and healthy. Returns from a previous investment will provide you with financial stability. Someone in the family may join a foreign university on a scholarship, making you immensely proud.

Love Focus: Sharing housework is the best way to bond during these times.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red