Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 3, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Astrological prediction for October 3, 2023

Prospects brighten up on the professional front. Good deals are in the offing for some businesspersons. Your word will be taken as gospel truth by someone in the family. Things will only become clearer by visiting a place physically. Finding someone who will help you out on the academic front will be an achievement for some. An event coming up on the social front may find you on the go.

Love Focus: A steady romantic life may result in a long-term affair.

Lucky Number : 8

Lucky Color : Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will manage to maintain a tranquil atmosphere on the home front. Some imponderables are likely to stare in your face on the professional front. Cashing on in a scheme may not be possible immediately. You will have to take immediate preventive measures to save yourself from an ailment. You can travel to someplace secluded, just to let your hair down. A property issue may be settled in your favour.

Love Focus: Romantic life may have to be put on hold, because of some current engagement.

Lucky Number : 3

Lucky Color : Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will find things working out for you in your occupation. A good understanding within the family promises to keep tensions away. You may find your financial front warming up a bit as profits accrue. Getting into the mood for fitness may be more out of compulsion than anything else. Delay in a journey is likely to be made up.

Love Focus: A forced separation with lover is envisaged, but will make the heart grown fonder!

Lucky Number : 22

Lucky Color : White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will be more forward-looking than others around you in important matters. Decisions taken now on the home front are likely to have a positive effect in the immediate future. You will be inclined to put in your bit in an ongoing project at work and reap rich rewards. Judicious spending is likely to save your money for other important purchases. An upcoming celebration on the social front promises to keep you happily engaged.

Love Focus: Falling in love with someone of your style and tastes cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number : 11

Lucky Color : Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to find things turning favourable both on the family and professional fronts. People who have been avoiding you in the past will appear more communicative. A change in attitude may find you much closer to someone than before. Smooth going on the work front will enable you to implement something new. There is a good chance of travelling overseas to meet your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to commit their undying love for each other, if not already done!

Lucky Number : 6

Lucky Color : Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your self-confidence is likely to win the day for you on the professional front. Those waiting for recognition at work will not be disappointed. There is an outside chance of looking up a family elder. An interesting travelling companion is likely to make a long journey short. Some of you may decide to put your money in property soon.

Love Focus: Whatever your heart desires on the romantic front, it is likely to get fulfilled.

Lucky Number : 7

Lucky Color : Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your efficiency at work is likely to come up for praise. Keeping a positive outlook will help in dealing with minor setbacks on the professional front. Financially, you are likely to reap the benefits of some wise investments in the past. It will be a good idea to join a group of health-conscious people in order to come back in shape. Some hardships on the family front cannot be ruled out. Spouse may be compelled to leave home for a few days due to some pressing commitment.

Love Focus: News on the romantic front promises to be encouraging.

Lucky Number : 17

Lucky Color : Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will find everything moving smoothly at work. Professionals are likely to do well. Look up to an expert’s correct guidance in a financial matter. Being too affectionate towards a friend can rock your marital boat. Avoid finalizing any property deal. You are likely to jump to seize the opportunity for an out-of-town trip. Suitable accommodation is likely to be found for those hunting for one. Those on medication will find a distinct improvement in their condition. A loan given to someone will be returned.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to plan something today.

Lucky Number : 9

Lucky Color : Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Things are likely to hot up on the marriage front for the eligible. An excursion with fellow students cannot be ruled out for some youngsters. Some of you are likely to shift residence to another location. Changes instituted at the workplace will make things smoother. Getting the support of a rival may prove difficult, but persistence will pay. It is best not to touch something you are not confident of. Health and finances remain satisfactory.

Love Focus: You are likely to plan out an outing with your lover today.

Lucky Number : 1

Lucky Color : Golden

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Family may appear a bit demanding today. Delays are foreseen in a journey, but you will be able to catch up on time. High expenses may deter you from giving your house a facelift, but you will find other ways and means. Don’t do anything impulsive on the professional front as it can go against you. Earning potential of some is likely to take a dip.

Love Focus: Lover may appear unresponsive and may want space.

Lucky Number : 2

Lucky Color : Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A property is likely to come into your name. Developing a piece of land is on the cards for some. An exciting time is foreseen for those out on a leisure trip. Some missing inputs may prevent you from submitting your project at work. You may get financial support, but only in return of some favour. Some good options may present themselves for those seeking admission on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to improve through your own efforts.

Lucky Number : 18

Lucky Color : Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your hands may be itching to splurge, but good sense will prevail. Chalk out a fitness programme, if you want to come back in shape. A change of scene on the professional front will find you coming into your element. Your encouragement will help a family youngster to excel. Travelling to an exotic place with family and friends is possible. An exciting opportunity to represent your institution or organization may come to some.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Color : Orange

