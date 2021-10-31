Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 31

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may make a positive impression in an interview to land a lucrative job. Your academic performance is likely to improve, as you start taking more interest in your studies. The chances of shifting into a new house look bright for some. Financially, things are set to improve. Those looking for a vacation may get a chance to avail a holiday package. With house help quitting, all the housework may fall on your shoulders.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of meeting your ex-flame today, who you have not seen in years.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

You will manage the finances needed for your startup and make it a success. Preparations for a competitive exam may confine you to your room, but such dedication will certainly lead to success. A stranger may come out of the blue to lend a helping hand in your time of need. Alternative medicines will be effective for your ailment and that too without any side effects. Study a financial proposition carefully before investing.

Love Focus: Remain discreet in matters of the heart till you decide to reveal your romance to the world.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You will have the moral courage to stand against an injustice being committed at work. Drafting a study schedule will help you in covering all topics in an orderly way. Driving your new car to a vacation destination is indicated. You will need to find effective ways to get fitter. Don't indulge in gambling or betting, as you stand to lose heavily. Getting impatient regarding a property issue under litigation may spoil the case, so remain patient.

Love Focus: Your love life will not give you any reason to complain.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Those travelling to their hometown are likely to get a very warm welcome. Be fair in promoting the most deserving candidate in your organisation. Those appearing for an exam are likely to pass with flying colours. A rethink on an investment will be in order to prevent money from getting stuck. You may undertake a much-awaited trip to a tourist destination. Don't let petty issues vitiate your joint family scenario. Persuade a family elder to get a medical checkup done.

Love Focus: You can spend an enjoyable time gossiping with your partner today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may take extra coaching classes to improve your academic performance. Lending money to someone you know closely is on the cards and will help strengthen camaraderie. You may go in for a new vehicle that fits your budget. Avoid lifestyle diseases by eating right and maintaining an active lifestyle. Be clear of where your interest lies, as you can get stuck in a job that you will keep hating for the rest of your life.

Love Focus: Your partner's small gestures will be most endearing and make your relationship strong.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Manufacturers may introduce something new in the market that may catch the fancy of the consumers. Doing a masters or PhD may have its challenges, but you will measure up to it. Family life cruises along smoothly without any hiccups. A change of scene in the form of a short vacation is possible, so plan it out in detail. Tighten your purse strings to prevent wasteful expenditure. Pandemic is still not history, so don't ease up on protocols.

Love Focus: If you are not on talking terms with your spouse; kiss and makeup.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will manage to complete your assignment to the satisfaction of your teacher and get full credit for it. A newly created department in your company may come under your charge. It is important to regularly interact with family youngsters, just to keep the lines of communication open. You are likely to receive a good rent for your property. Health remains fine. You must be clear about your financial dealings, so as not to get hoodwinked.

Love Focus: Selecting a suitable and safe place for meeting your lover every day is important.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will fully justify the faith reposed in you by your superiors at work by completing a challenging job to their satisfaction. Going in for higher studies for better career options is the right step to take. Help will be at hand for those feeling overburdened due to unending housework. It is better to hold informal talks with the opposite party in a property dispute to find a solution. You will take good care of your health by eating right and exercising.

Love Focus: A blissful existence is foreseen for the lovebirds.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will manage to succeed in a crucial negotiation and make a name for yourself in your company. Remaining single-mindedly focused on studies will get you favourable results in exams. Following health, advice is likely to save you from seasonal ailments. An official trip may take you to a new place where you had never been before. Financially, you remain in a comfortable situation. Hunting for a property for rent can take up much of your time.

Love Focus: You are likely to have a good time with lover today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will remain in control of a new project and see it to completion. A competitive situation on the academic front will prod you to give your best. Energy supplements will help sportspersons. Tenant may make all kinds of excuses for not paying the rent, so be a bit more persistent. It may become difficult to make a family elder see your point of view, so don't press matters. Check a scheme thoroughly before investing money in it.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be met today and how!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, you are likely to have a gala time with friends. Someone at work is likely to extend a helping hand to share your burden of work. On the academic front, you can have more on your plate than you can tackle, but you will manage it nicely. You may become part of a charity organisation that caters to the needs of the poor. A house you are getting constructed may be near completion. Fitness may become your mantra.

Love Focus: You will enjoy an evening drive with your loved one today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will brainstorm a creative project to come up with something that will immediately get accepted. Hitting the merit list of a competitive exam is indicated and calls for celebration. Good earning will help you remain solid on the financial front. You may make morning or evening walks a daily routine. A trip to your hometown will be a trip down memory lane! You may not get the expected price of a property you are trying to sell.

Love Focus: Those craving for love are likely to get lucky.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

