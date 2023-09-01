All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 01, 2023 (File Photo)

You will remain a pillar of confidence on the professional front. Someone may offer you a trip you just can’t refuse, so get set to enjoy your heart out! A tight situation on the financial front may worry you, but it will only be a temporary phase. Family’s support and concern will be most encouraging. Property owners may be able to make a killing in the realty market. Much fun is foreseen on the social front, as you get a chance to meet your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: Love with spouse or lover is set to enhance through mutual caring and sharing.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling by road. You will be able to wrap up a lot of work on the professional front by your efficiency. Financial difficulties faced by some are set to subside. You will have the money to pay back a loan. Meeting people and adding to your friends' list is possible on the social front. Some domestic issues causing turbulence at home will get resolved.

Love Focus: You will meet the one you had wanted to for long.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Those feeling the brunt of the season on the health front will start showing improvement. Past investments are likely to give handsome returns. A misjudgment on the business front is likely to cost you a lucrative deal. A family gathering will help in renewing ties with those close to you. An out-of-town leisure trip is possible for some and promises much excitement. A good bargain on the property front may come your way, so don't remain indecisive.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so plan an evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Joining a gym or starting a fitness routine is possible and will benefit immensely. A good source of earning comes to those looking for financial security. Good professional prospects are indicated for some. Spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today. Spending holidays in a new place is likely to double your enjoyment. A decision on the property front is likely to be in your favour.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to become stronger through your own efforts.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Luck favors you today and will help you in overcoming all kinds of hardships that you face at the moment. You are likely to find time and energy to complete a pressing task at work. Good financial management is likely to keep your financial front secure. Those unwell are likely to show quick recovery. Driving needs a careful approach. Meeting your near and dear ones in a family gathering is indicated and will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Romance blossoms for those out of town.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Whatever you have planned on the professional front today will be a thumping success. Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you time for rest and relaxation. You are likely to come a step closer for buying a piece of property. Students need to work harder and stay away from distractions. A family member may prove a boon in getting an important task accomplished.

Love Focus: Your charm and wit will attract someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Libra (September 24-October 23)

The day turns out favorable for you overall provided you stay alert about what is happening around you. Something promised will be done without your having to remind on the home front. Securing a loan will help you in realizing the dream of owning a property. You will have enough to purchase a luxury item. You will manage to remain regular in your workouts and benefit. Getting praised at workplace will give your morale a solid boost.

Love Focus: This is a good day to spend with loved ones.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Good financial acumen will help some in adding to their wealth. Thanks to your active life, you will feel much more energetic now, than before. You will experience a refreshing change on the professional front. Someone is likely to pay you a visit today and brighten up your day. Some of you may undertake a journey at short notice. Someone on the social front will go out of his or her way to help you out in something important.

Love Focus: Love life seems most satisfying.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Keeping good relations with co-workers will help you in getting out of a tight corner on the professional front. An overseas journey may materialize for some. Your initiative on the social front will be much appreciated. Profits accrue as business picks up. Encouraging results can be expected on fitness front. Achievements of a family youngster can make you proud.

Love Focus: Eating out with the one you love promises to be fun, so reserve a table for two in some swanky joint.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

There is someone who will persuade you to get on the fitness track. An urgent task at work threatens to spoil the last day festivities for you. On the positive side, your financial situation is likely to improve. Attending a party or a function is indicated and will prove most enjoyable. Someone may be interested in taking you out of town. Your personality can impress a lot many on the professional front.

Love Focus: This is a good time to plan something with lover, as romantic front appears most promising.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Expect to have a good time on the social front. Meeting with like-minded people is foreseen and give you immense joy. On the work front, you will be efficient enough not to leave anything for the next day. Desist from impulse buying, as you may spend more than intended. Home will be a happy place as you manage to acquire all creature comforts. If you are seeking fun, a trip is likely to materialise soon.

Love Focus: Your undivided attention on the one you love is likely to win him or her over and make your day!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A property deal will need to be considered in detail, as chances of getting hoodwinked look bright. Health remains satisfactory, but needs care. The raise you had been expecting will become a reality soon. Marketing and business development personnel will find the day quite favourable. Something special may be done on the home front. Those planning a vacation are in for a thrilling time. This is the time to rejoice, as you achieve the impossible!

Love Focus: Falling in love is quite possible today, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

