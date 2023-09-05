All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 05, 2023(Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You may need to put in your bit to make your pet project a success. Buying something for the house is on the cards for some. You may need to set the priorities right on the home front, before things get out of hand. Work pressure can lead to mistakes, so keep your cool. Efforts put in by you on the academic front may not be adequate.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may have to wait a little bit longer.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Your performance on the academic front will prove most satisfactory. Wealth comes to you and promises to make you financially secure. An overseas journey may materialise for some. You are likely to enjoy excellent health by eating right and remaining active. Family life will be most happy and fulfilling. Professional front can find you confidently climbing the ladder of success.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Those single may get a chance to mingle on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Losing interest in your current project at work is possible, but will not affect your performance. Meeting the right people now for something you want done on the academic front assumes importance. Health remains satisfactory, as you consciously bring about changes in your lifestyle. Expect a gift today and enjoy all the attention being bestowed upon you! Shifting to a bigger house is foreseen for some. A new construction can be given the go ahead.

Love Focus: Total bliss is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

You may have to take a tough decision today, so deliberate carefully. Pressure is likely to build up at work. Getting into the groove in a new academic environment may take some doing. A family gathering will give you a chance of meeting people you generally don't remain in touch with. You will need to keep your finances in order. Healthy food is what you desire, but junk food is what will tempt you, so try and eat right!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your current love interest becomes a source of great joy and

contentment.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Eating right and remaining health conscious may become a key for maintaining perfect fitness. Finding time for social interaction seems difficult at this juncture, but you may manipulate the workplace situation in your favour. Wasteful expenditure is best avoided. You may remain busy in things that warrant immediate attention. Whatever you are engaged in at work is likely to give you immense professional satisfaction. You are likely to remain in control on the academic front.

Love Focus: Enjoying togetherness with partner is indicated today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

If there is someone you like, showing it without any hang ups will be in order. Luck shines on you on the financial front, so expect your monetary condition to improve! Maintaining an active lifestyle will be the key to maintaining excellent health. Workplace rivalry is best avoided, as it can project you in a bad light to superiors. You may find parents or a family elder rather too interfering in your personal affairs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: An outing with beloved will be more than fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Some of you may need to review your progress on the academic front. A complaining family member may need to be handled tactfully, so give a sympathetic ear. You may desire to put off something for the future, but circumstances may dictate otherwise. Those desperate to come back in shape will do so. Your professional excellence will be noticed and bring better opportunities for you.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked to the one you secretly admire are possible.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

If you need someone’s help, your approach needs to be right. You are likely to discharge whatever has been entrusted to you at work most competently. You are likely to make the most of an opportunity of meeting someone important on the social front. Remaining regular in your walks and jogs promises good health. Your financial situation is set to improve substantially. A positive development on the family front can be expected. An exciting journey may materialise soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You manage to catch the eye of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Financial prospects are set to brighten and promise to bring you into big money. You will ensure your fitness by eating right and maintaining an active lifestyle. Something expected from you on the social front just cannot be swept under the carpet, so do it willingly! You may become part of a leisure trip and enjoy your heart out. Chances of acquiring property look bright for some. Your confidence in whatever you undertake is certain to give you a special place in the minds of superiors.

Love Focus: Lover may seem distant today, so give space.

Lucky Number: 5

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are likely to give a boost to your performance on the academic front by managing your time well. A shopping spree with family or friends is indicated and will be lots of fun. Spending time with someone you like may prove most fulfilling. Pilgrimage may be on your mind. A leisure trip with friends proves enjoyable. If you are in a fray for promotion, play your cards wisely. Slowly and steadily, you will manage to widen your area of influence on the professional front.

Love Focus: Lady luck favours you on the romantic front, when you get to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You will put your best foot forward to make an event a thumping success. Whatever you are entrusted with on the professional front, you are likely to do a good job of it. You will find your grasping powers increasing on the academic front. Someone may invite you for a treat or a party, so get set for some fun time! Judicious spending will enable you to save for something essential. You may soon accompany someone on a long journey. Good news on property front is possible.

Love Focus: Newlyweds or young couples may plan something exciting together.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Preparations may be on for a big event. A pilgrimage or a historical tour may be undertaken by some. Possession of a property may be given to some. Your innovative ideas at work are likely to be much appreciated by those who matter. Someone’s help on the academic front will prove a godsend. Make saving money your priority now. Family life will remain stable and provide you much happiness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: An ex-flame is likely to enter your life once again and make the romantic front rosy!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON