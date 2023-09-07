All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 07, 2023

Those staying away due to professional compulsions may manage to pay a quick visit. Setting out early on a journey is advised. Don’t reject an offer coming your way. Things are likely to cool down with a family elder who was not comfortable with your ideas before. Professionally, the day will have its own set of rewards. Those feeling somewhat under the weather will start feeling better.

Love Focus: You are likely to find love where you least expect it.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You will manage to remain energetic by remaining regular in your exercise regime. Plans to travel to someplace exotic will get to see the light of the day. If property is on your mind, then chances of getting a good bargain cannot be ruled out. A new avenue for earning opens up for some. Spending quality time with family is indicated. You are likely to make a special place for yourself in the hearts of your superiors on the professional front.

Love Focus: You will be able to resurrect your love life and keep the flames of passion alive on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Don’t keep something important pending, as you may get hauled up for it. You will be able to initiate a repair job to your residential building and get rid of the problem. An excellent family time is in store for you as you take time out from work. You continue to perform well on the professional front and manage to take a step nearer to becoming indispensable for the organisation. Financially, you may get motivated to earn more.

Love Focus: A new beginning on the romantic front is indicated.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Difficulties encountered on the academic front will be overcome. You will remain focussed on whatever you have set out to accomplish today on the professional front. Incurring a heavy expenditure is not likely to deter you as you are confident of filling up your coffers once again. Taking a day off from working out will prevent fatigue from setting in and will keep you energetic. Family life will be most satisfying as spouse is all out to cater to your moods!

Love Focus: Those in love get to enjoy the day in a most romantic way!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A change of scene will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. You are likely to move ahead on the professional front in leaps and bounds. A relaxing time is foreseen at home in the company of your near and dear ones. You will be able to spare money for something essential and remain confident of earning it back! Self-discipline on the dietary front will find you much fitter than before. A sibling may prove a great support in something that you have undertaken. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some.

Love Focus: Expect a positive response from someone you are interested in.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Professionally, you will find yourself more confident than ever before. Your decision-making capabilities will be much looked after. Make several considerations before investing your hard-earned money today. It’s time to take measures to stay fit; so, enrol yourself for a yoga or meditation class. A family elder will appreciate the love and care that you have been bestowing on them. Students may hear of some good news that they had been waiting for. A quick vacation will boost your energy again.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are set to bring much contentment in your love life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Purple

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may not have the confidence to do a task alone, so don’t shy away from taking help. Those who have not been keeping well since some time are likely to show tremendous improvement now. Professionally, things will flow smoothly as you have enough time to complete pending things at hand. Those looking for a quick buck are likely to grab every opportunity they can lay their hands on. Family togetherness will prove immensely fulfilling and help create a happy home environment.

Love Focus: An opposite number may become interested in you, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Property matter will be resolved amicably. Jogging or walking will help keep you on the go. A profitable venture is likely to get you into big money. Completing something important on the home front will be highly appreciated. Going on a vacation with family will prove immensely exciting. Helping out someone in need will give you a sense of self-worth and fulfilment.

Love Focus: Your attempts to win over love will be rewarded.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Some of you may plan to purchase a property. Financially, your ship sails smoothly! Fitness classes will be of much use to those afflicted with weight problems. The selection process for an important appointment looks favourable for you on the professional front. Your family will support you in all your endeavours. An outing will be a welcome break from your hectic routine. You are certain to get the returns for helping someone out.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked to the one you secretly admire look real.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Someone may make you do something extra at work today, but take it in your stride. A social gathering may find you in the spotlight. Fame and recognition come to you from work on the professional front. Financially, you will experience a good time. Taking an expert fitness advice will keep you fitter and energetic than ever before. Family will be loving and supportive of your ideas. Those longing for a vacation will have their wish fulfilled soon.

Love Focus: There is a bright possibility of getting romantically involved with someone close.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Visiting new places to enjoy new experiences is on the cards, but don’t overdo it. Someone may be planning to take you out for a meal, so remain available! On the work front, you are likely to reap rich dividends with minimum efforts. Financially, all your worries are likely to disappear. You may remain surrounded by relations and friends. News of someone homecoming may add to your excitement. This is a good time to start looking for the new home you have been planning to buy.

Love Focus: Romantic front will remain warm and cosy, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may have to deal with a situation today that you have not encountered before. Keeping your professional front in order will be an ample proof of your efficiency at work. Family may expect you to splurge and pamper them with some shopping, so don’t disappoint! You may meet new people and open more networking opportunities. A journey you want to undertake is likely to materialise soon.

Love Focus: You can get serious about an affair on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

