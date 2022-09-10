Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 10, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financial front is likely to be set in order by taking professional advice. Balanced diet is likely to carry you far on the health front. Bonhomie prevails on the home front as you keep your interfering nature in check. Distractions can make you lose your focus at work. Someone is likely to tag along with you on a journey, but will make it enjoyable. Some bright prospects of owning a house or a flat are foreseen for some.

Love Focus: A romantic situation is likely to develop at work.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You can be commended for good financial management in running the house. A prestigious task comes your way on the professional front. A trip with family is likely to prove most enjoyable. A short break from the daily grind to someplace faraway is possible. Someone’s help is certainly likely to come in handy on the academic front.

Love Focus: Finding love will not be difficult, you only have to wish for it!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those investing in popular schemes can find themselves on a sound footing. A home remedy can work miracles in curing a nagging ailment. Good planning will help some enjoy an outing with the family. There may be issues at work that may be beyond you. You are likely to acquire a piece of property soon. Good time management will hold you in good stead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to give you immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are likely to earn with both hands! Routine job may seem a drag and tempt you to shirk work. Fasting and regulating your diet will have a positive effect on health. Being helpful around the house will be appreciated. An overseas invitation may find some packing their bags. You may not get the best price for a house or property.

Love Focus: Lover may compel you for an outing with an offer you just can’t refuse!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will succeed in adding to your already healthy bank balance. Enhancement in salary can be expected by some. You can implement some new ideas to remain fit. You can find the attitude of parents a bit restricting. Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. A property deal may be sealed. Faring well on the academic front is a foregone conclusion.

Love Focus: Lover may be in a romantic mood, so don’t let the opportunity go waste!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to regain financial stability. Those who have taken up sports will soon achieve top physical condition. You may not be able to have your way at work today. Efforts on the home front will help raise your quality of life. Smooth ride is likely for those travelling out of town. A property matter promises to turn out the way you want it to.

Love Focus: Romance thrills, but can distract you from other important pursuits.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will be able to finance a project on your own. Your resolve to keep yourself fit begins to show results. Tackling a workplace problem early on will be in your favour. Performance of a family youngster will become a matter of pride for all. Fun seekers are likely to plan an exciting trip. An immensely enjoyable time can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Emotional blackmail is in store for those in love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your luck finally shines and helps you bag a lucrative career option. Health problems nagging some simply disappear. Some of you may need to deal with problems on the monetary front. Changes on the domestic front will keep you in a buoyant mood today. A chance to go for an exciting outing is on the cards for some. Some of you may be on the verge of finalising a property.

Love Focus: Expressing your inner feelings is likely to create a special bond with lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your multitasking abilities are likely to gain your instant recognition at work. Money coming your way will keep you in high spirits. You will manage to overcome lethargy and make yourself health conscious. Success of a family youngster will make you happy. You will enjoy a leisure trip with someone close. You may begin to work towards mending fences in a property dispute.

Love Focus: Someone’s attention may prove distracting, but may kick start a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Opportunities for earning open up for you. You will remain totally satisfied on the professional front. Unnecessarily worrying about your health can actually make you unwell! A family youngster is likely to bring good news. Someone close is likely to include you in an excursion or a fun trip. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a new property.

Love Focus: Your indifference is likely to offend lover.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financial position is set to improve for some. Something entrusted to you will be completed with utmost efficiency. This is the perfect day to start for those who have resolved to get back in shape. You desire best of both the worlds – work and family – and you shall have it! Bad traffic may deter you to drive yourself. Positive developments are foreseen on the property front.

Love Focus: You may take the initiative of discussing your future with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will succeed in stabilising yourself financially. You achieve much on the professional front today. Mental peace and harmony is yours for the asking today. Your reluctance for change can irritate family members. It is an excellent day for travelling for fun and eating out. Some of you may be on the verge of buying a property. No problems are foreseen on the academic front, as you cruise along smoothly.

Love Focus: Some of you may turn innovative to cater to the romantic mood of partner!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

