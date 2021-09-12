Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 12

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Forecast for September 12, 2021

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Something not going according to your directions at home can upset you. Internal assessment of performance will work in favour of students born under this sign. Some of you are likely to get shortlisted for a job interview. You may get a chance to author a book or write a research paper.

Travelling to meet someone out of town is indicated, but follow all safety norms. Set aside money for furnishing a property, but be clear what you invest in.

Love Focus: Partner needs ‘me time’, so don’t interrupt on any pretext.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

A pat on the back is indicated at work, as you accomplish a difficult task to the satisfaction of superiors. Your child can make you proud by his or her sporting achievements. Outside help will prove indispensable in improving school grades. Steer clear of street food, as you can suffer from food poisoning or an upset stomach. You are likely to smoke the peace pipe with a sworn enemy.

Love Focus: There is no unconditional love in a romantic relationship, the sooner you grasp it, the better it will be for you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You may breathe a sigh of relief, as your superior takes no cognizance of the mistakes

committed by you at work. Passing out of school and joining college is likely to give you a

heady feeling. Don’t take verbal assurances on the property front; get everything in writing to

avoid future hassles. Long distance travel can prove tiresome, so take adequate breaks en route.

Coming back in shape appears difficult, but adopting a fitness program will work well for you.

Love Focus: A night out with lover today proves most enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your stars on the professional front don’t look too bright. A senior is likely to rub you the wrong

way at work and you may not take it lying down. Some students may find it difficult to get

accepted in their peer group. Home cooked food will be a perfect antidote to the junk you love to

eat. Someone from abroad may travel all the way to especially motivate you to immigrate to his or her country. This can get you thinking.

Love Focus: A love affair can soon turn into marriage.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, you may get involved in a long pending house work that you had been postponing.

Snubbing your boss for insisting on working on a holiday can have grave consequences, so think and act. Someone who is in direct competition with you in school, may get an edge over you, if you are not proactive enough. A trip to a pilgrimage site may become a reality soon, so get your papers in order for travelling abroad.

Love Focus: Avoid upsetting your lover by not spending time with him or her.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A much-awaited leave is likely to be granted. You may get selected to participate in an extracurricular activity at school. Spending long hours at work can lead to a burnout. A siblingcan envy your popularity, so take him or her under your fold. Don’t take an old vehicle for a long journey without first getting its fitness test done. Steer clear of those tasks where there are chances of getting hurt. Save money by judicious spending.

Love Focus: Spouse may involve you in housework today, so take it up willingly.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will manage to get rid of a recurring ailment for good, just by being regular in your medication. Money spent in the hospitalisation of a family member is likely to be realised from medical insurance. Some of you may think on the lines of a job switch, but consider the pros and cons carefully, before taking any action. Those looking for a Vastu compliant house or an apartment are likely to get lucky.

Love Focus: An issue simmering for long can cause a tiff and create solid differences with

partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may not be in the mood for work at office today, so look busy, but take it easy! Getting selected for a school team will be a feather in the cap of some students. Be careful while executing any transactions today. Renting a vehicle for travelling across the country will prove both convenient and cost-effective.

Love Focus: Pointing out an irritating habit of spouse can lead to a showdown today, so don’t

touch his or her sensitive nerve.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your blunt ways and forthrightness are likely to ruffle feathers and get you into trouble at work.

Your nearest competitor in school can pip you for teachers’ attention. Family chores are likely to leave little leisure time for you today. An earning member of the family may get a raise or promotion. You will manage to sell property at a substantial profit and invest your gains in another property. Don’t sweep serious health issues under the carpet.

Love Focus: Taking spouse shopping, without even being asked to, will be greatly appreciated.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to get the green signal to implement your ideas at work, so do a good job of it.

Understanding the subject, rather than mindless cramming, will be half the battle won on the academic front. Receiving a marriage proposal for someone eligible in the family is possible and can spread unbridled excitement and happiness in the family. Someone residing abroad may confirm participation in a family function. Booking a banquet hall for a function is indicated.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are set to experience unending bliss on their honeymoon.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those under debt may soon get loan sharks on their tail. Better career prospects in another city

can prompt you to relocate, but consider your decision carefully, before acting. A sporting event can see youngsters win medals and laurels. Visiting the construction site of your under construction apartment is possible today. Accompanying someone close on a journey will make you two come even closer.

Love Focus: Be strict with partner to make him or her give up a vice.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will manage to overcome your financial worries, as money comes to you from an outside source. A dietary change will find you getting healthier than before. A long journey may go in vain, as you are unable to do what you intended in that far off place. Keep higher ups in the loop regarding certain decisions you have taken at work. You can cut a sorry figure in school, if you don’t prepare well. Take something for vigor and vitality.

Love Focus: Partner may feel romantic today, so don’t disappoint!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White