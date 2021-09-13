Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 13

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Major proceeds of an ancestral property are likely to come to you. Acquiring a new two-wheeler or a car is likely to ease commuting for some. Not clearing a departmental exam can become a roadblock for your next promotion, so give it your all. Your half-hearted preparations can get you out of contention in a race to score the maximum in a school exam. Cycling enthusiasts should remain extra careful on busy roads.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend quality time in each other’s arms at a picturesque locale.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

*Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

Your high expectations from someone at the office will be fully justified today, as he or she helps you out with invaluable inputs. Earning a scholar badge at school for academic achievements may become a reality for some. Frustrating housework can make spouse short-tempered and irritable, so appease her by sharing her workload. Take good care of a lifestyle disease you are suffering from by taking regular medication. A worrisome financial situation is likely to stabilise.

Love Focus: Conveying your romantic feelings to someone you like can be dicey.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Getting a lesser amount than promised for a job undertaken by you is possible, but you will finally manage to get the full amount. It is best to keep your focus on health and take every possible step to keep fit. You will need to become an effective member of the team to prove your mettle at work, so do what needs to be done. A celebration for an achievement by a family member is foreseen.

Love Focus: Taking lover for a drive will be fun, but don’t get distracted while driving.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

*Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A small vacation can be a good escape from your current situation. Previous investments are likely to mature and give good returns. A rented property will become an indispensable source of extra income. Bad grades of a family youngster can make parents see red. Don’t get over paranoid regarding getting infected, a cough can simply be a cough and not Covid! Recognition at work will come, if you keep doing your work honestly.

Love Focus: A gift is likely to break the ice with spouse, who is not on talking terms.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

*Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to initiate a major makeover of your house and pack it with all the modern amenities. A family elder may not agree to a wasteful expenditure and may even make an issue out of it. Those on pension will find a substantial increase in pensions after the release of a new instalment of dearness allowance. A morning jog or walk is likely to bring you back in shape.

Love Focus: Today, be all ears to spouse and avoid looking at your mobile phone, if you want peaceful coexistence.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Violet

*Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Changing the dietary habits of a youngster on junk food may prove an uphill task, but you will manage to achieve it. You may use a financial service to send money to your near and dear one residing abroad. Your disinterest in work will be quite apparent to higher ups and may go against you. Taking up a foreign language course is possible for some. Time to sell your ancestral property at a profit is now.

Love Focus: Don’t start expressing your love to someone you meet for the first time.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

*Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A stressful situation at work can put you in a foul mood. Drive safe and don’t get into a spat with anyone for minor traffic infringements. Ordering food from outside will be a welcome change at home, but get it from a good eatery. Be extra careful of your hygiene, as infection may still be in the air. A family youngster can throw a tantrum, if you don’t get what you promised.

Love Focus: Insinuating something that you have not seen with your own eyes can lead to a break-up.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

*Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Making a valuable client for the company is likely to give you a push up the corporate ladder. A family youngster may win an essay or poetry contest and do you proud. Elders may arrive to give a helping hand to someone in the family way. You can join a hobby class to learn something new and exciting. Footing somebody else’s bill in their hour of need will be roundly appreciated. A journey by train is envisaged.

Love Focus: If you promise something to your lover, you must deliver it unfailingly.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

*Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may not get the expected returns in a job you have taken up, but you will have no choice in the matter. Buying a major item can make your money disappear. Students will need to prepare well for an upcoming important exam. You may have a major part to play in bringing someone out of depression, so don’t demur. Even just driving around the city will be a nice change during these times.

Love Focus: Those in uniform will need to make up for the lost time on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Indigo

*Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Home remedy will come in handy in curing a minor ailment. You will not mind handing money under the table to get something important done, but remember this is illegal and can get you into trouble. An important item, that is essential for your task at work and not readily available, can put your job on hold. Getting pipped at the post in a school or college exam can weigh heavy on your mind. Avoid dangerous driving.

Love Focus: Today, you are likely to dance away the night with lover!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

*Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Health of someone close needs to be monitored closely, as chances of it deteriorating cannot be ruled out. No amount of lecture will improve the dietary habits of a child surviving on junk food, so use some tough measures. A newly inducted employee in your firm will soon become an asset that you will revere in times to come. Birthday party of a child will turn out to be an exciting affair. A guest arrives unannounced.

Love Focus: Think and speak, if you don’t want to offend partner and spoil the day.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

*Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Bidding farewell to an only child, who has decided to settle abroad, can be heart rending, but you should take solace in the fact that he or she is seeking a better life. A gallantry award earned in action is likely to be conferred on someone from the uniformed forces. Be more careful about your rising expenses, as a penny saved is a penny earned. Getting the best price for a property you are selling in a hurry may be difficult.

Love Focus: Partner’s mood swings can keep you on tenterhooks today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Tan

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter