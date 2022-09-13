Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 13, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You can get alarmed with the slow pace of progress on the work front. Your perfect body will be a testimony to the efforts put in by you. Addition to the family is likely to keep some in an excited state. Great fun is in store for those planning a drive to the countryside. You may need to tighten your belt on the financial front.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for some.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Previous investments will help to substantially fill up your empty coffers. Job seekers can be in for a disappointment. Self-discipline will be important to remain healthy. Family will be most supportive and give timely advice. Enjoying a ride with someone close cannot be ruled out for some. Property issue gets resolved amicably.

Love Focus: A much anticipated outing with lover will prove most pleasurable.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to come into big money soon. Those in the creative field can have a tough time in roping in clients. Being a choosy eater has its merits; it helps keep you in shape! Someone close may spend time with you doing fun things. Some of you may take a break from the routine to enjoy a vacation. Finding a suitable accommodation on rent that fits your pocket is certain.

Love Focus: Mere exchange of sweet nothings may not seem enough on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some good avenues are likely to be found to park your spare money. A trying time is foreseen for those connected with the media. Family life will be immensely fulfilling. You may undertake a long journey with someone close. A piece of property may be given out on rent. You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious.

Love Focus: Love will be farthest from your mind as you immerse yourself in something important.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A stable financial front will make some think of starting something new. A helpful junior will take the burden off your shoulders. Take precautions against changing season. Changes being brought about on the home front will meet your expectations. You can become a part of a fun trip being organised by a friend. Acquiring a piece of property is indicated.

Love Focus: The one you love may become incommunicado for no rhyme or reason.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A professional advice will help in choosing the right course in business. Stick to a simple diet to remain healthy. Avoid dubious financial schemes like plague. A journey may prove to be thrilling and help you enjoy the hilt. Some positive developments are likely to take place on the property front. You may find it difficult to kick a habit that family dislikes.

Love Focus: Someone can express romantic feelings for you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Praise or honour may be bestowed on those excelling in their fields. Don’t take unnecessary risks where health is concerned. You can figure as a beneficiary in a family will. Planning a trip with family and friends is possible. You will be able to take the initiative to settle a property issue amicably. You will find things easing out a bit on the academic front. Financial restructuring is the need of the hour for those expanding business.

Love Focus: Those craving for love will get lucky and can expect a satisfying time.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver Gray

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Slowly and steadily your financial front will become stronger. A moderate day both on personal and professional front. Some of you will resolve to come back in shape and may even join a gym. Happiness will be found in togetherness on the home front. An important trip may get delayed and lead to missed opportunities. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance.

Love Focus: An opportunity to impress lover is just round the corner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A new business can become a turning point in your search for prosperity. You will be much more inclined to shed bad habits in the interest of health. You can be instrumental in organising a family get-together. A business trip abroad will prove most fruitful. Immovable assets are likely to add to your prestige. Someone may ask for your resources, so be forthcoming.

Love Focus: Romance may not rock despite your valiant attempts!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Earning will be steady, but you may continue with your penny-pinching ways. Good performance will find some enter a higher salary bracket. You will keep good health by not succumbing to culinary temptations. Dull family life may make you yearn for a change. Travelling to a picnic spot with friends is possible and will be fun. Steps to acquire property may be underway.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts get lucky by casting their net wider!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Remaining in saving mode will help keep the bank balance in a happy state. This is the time to enjoy the fruits of labour. Adopting the right diet and remaining active are your keys to good health. You can be blackmailed into toeing the line on the domestic front. Driving with friends in tow will be fun. Your performance on the academic front will be par excellence.

Love Focus: Your splendid suggestion is likely to be lapped up by lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A lucrative deal promises to be yours. You are likely to make your mark on the professional front. You may start something new on the health front. This is an average time to plan a family outing. A leisure trip is foreseen and will help ease your mind. A property deal is likely to lift up your spirits. Your preparation will become the key to your good showing in a competition.

Love Focus: Differences in love life can leave you emotionally insecure.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach

