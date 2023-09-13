All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 13, 2023(Pixabay)

Money flows in from various sources and makes you financially secure. Those keen on a dietary change are likely to reap rich benefits on the health front. A pat on the back on the professional front will get you in an upbeat mood. A helping hand will be forthcoming on the family front. Property dispute can give some sleepless nights. Things proceed smoothly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Planning an outing with lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

This is the time when wealth comes to you from several sources. Some of you are likely to make efforts to come back in shape. Your honest intentions on the work front will be lauded by your well-wishers and mentors. A delightful time can be expected by those calling on their near and dear ones. Your desire to visit someone may make you undertake a journey.

Love Focus: You will enjoy all the attention showered by someone who is interested in you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A deal negotiated by you may turn into a golden goose that lays the golden eggs! You are likely to benefit immensely by making health your priority. Family life remains satisfactory, as spouse and family members are supportive. Those using congested roads need to be vigilant at all times. Whatever you do today is likely to help you in some way or the other in the long run.

Love Focus: Romance blooms for those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Silver

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An outstanding payment is likely to be received. You get a chance to discuss health matters with an expert. Gift of the gab and good handling of clients promise to win them over. A family function may find you in your element. Delay is foreseen in a journey, so keep adequate buffer time before setting out. Don’t enter into any agreement concerning property today. You perform brilliantly on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will manage to take out time for a spot of romance with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Money will come to you from various sources to strengthen the financial front. Taking up a fitness course is on the cards and will prove highly beneficial. A promotion or recognition is likely for some on the professional front. Giving quality time to family is indicated today, so expect a highly rewarding time. Heartening news on the academic front is likely to warm the cockles of your heart.

Love Focus: Some of you may have to contend with lover’s bad mood.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Monetary situation remains stable and additional earning is foreseen. An old ailment is likely to disappear, as you start taking the required precautions. You are likely to prove your mettle on the professional front and impress those who matter. Something promised to the family is likely to get fulfilled. Travelling will help take your mind off things disturbing your mind. Some of you can start a major renovation work in your house.

Love Focus: Romance is not a priority right now.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Good rent can be expected from a property you own. You may choose to lead a more active life, just to enhance your fitness level. Assistance sought by you at work will be forthcoming and promises to spare your nose from the grindstone! Someone will be there to give you a helping hand and resolve your problems on the family front. Keep a close track of the progress of construction initiated by you.

Love Focus: Your attempts to take your romance to the next level may meet with only partial success!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are likely to up your earnings and strengthen your financial front. Taking up a fitness routine is possible and will prove beneficial in the long run. A deal that you thought had slipped through your fingers will come back within your grasp. Improving the foul mood of an elder will help bring harmony back on the home front. A popular location is likely to be enjoyed by some. Some pending alterations or additions to the house may be initiated today.

Love Focus: Meeting of the minds will become important to make a relationship work.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Against all odds, you will be able to manage your finances well. You may get motivated to shake a leg just to get on the fitness trail. Some of you can be made in-charge of something important on the professional front. A family member may prove a great support for you at work. You may convert an official trip into a family trip. Someone may tempt you to buy a prime piece of property.

Love Focus: Someone is desperate for your attention, take a step forward only if you are serious.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You grow financially stronger as wealth comes to you from various sources. You may adopt an exercise routine that suits your lifestyle. Something planned meticulously is likely to take off smoothly on the professional front. You are likely to enjoy walking down the memory lane in the company of old friends and relatives. Overseas travel is indicated for some. Becoming a house owner may be on your mind and you will work towards acquiring it.

Love Focus: It is time to call quits rather than stay in a romantic relationship gone bad.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will be able to effectively curb expenses by taking some drastic measures. Health that had been a source of concern for some is likely to show improvement. Progress at work will be satisfactory and allow you to take up other professional issues. You will be able to give solution to a domestic problem that will appeal to all family members. You may drive down to someplace exotic and enjoy your heart out.

Love Focus: This is the time to reaffirm your commitment to lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A bonanza on the financial front cannot be ruled out. You are likely to take good care of your health by joining a fitness club. Something new started at work will be completed satisfactorily. Peace prevails on the domestic front. Accompanying someone on a vacation is on the cards and will be enjoyable. Some additions and alterations to an existing property may be initiated.

Love Focus: Those in an affair on the sly will need to tread carefully.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Orange

