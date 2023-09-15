All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 15, 2023(Pixabay)

Money will come in as word about your skills gets around. Convincing a senior about your ideas will be a major battle won on the professional front. Getting regular with workouts is indicated and will do a whale of a good to your health. You can expect to have fun time at home all by yourself. Comfort and enjoyment may elude those setting out on a long journey today. A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to provide much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number : 3

Lucky Color : Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Strict self-discipline will keep your financial planning on the tracks. You will need to pay more attention to your health and make efforts to keep yourself fit. You are likely to get the hang of something that had you foxed on the academic or professional front. Despite someone’s ugly mood, you will manage to keep the domestic atmosphere light. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be met soon.

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Color : Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

The day seems profitable when you can make some money. A new health routine may start giving health benefits right away. Those in the professional field will manage to win the trust of some new clients. Those on house-hunting spree will get lucky. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house.

Love Focus: An opposite number may become interested in you, if you play your cards well!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will find yourself financially much more secure now, than in the past. Health problems ailing you are likely to disappear soon. You will be able to take quick and correct decisions at work. You may be at loggerheads with someone in the family today. Going in for a piece of property cannot be ruled out for some. Those sitting for an important exam can get panicky. Meeting someone you have not met in years will be most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Take care of what you say or do, as lover seems overly sensitive today.

Lucky Number : 2

Lucky Color : Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financially things get better for you now. You may rope in someone who can help you in achieving perfect fitness. A good beginning will be made by young entrepreneurs. An irritating habit of spouse or a family member can get on your nerves. A short break from the daily grind to someplace faraway is possible. Students will be able to concentrate better, if they improve the study environment.

Love Focus: Your caring nature will help your relationship to blossom.

Lucky Number : 1

Lucky Color : Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will be able to curb wasteful expenditure without affecting your quality of life. Good health is ensured by eating right. A colleague assists you at work, when you need help most. Someone can take an exception to your actions on the domestic front. Fun is in store for those planning a trip to a holiday destination. Some of you can get serious regarding purchase of a property.

Love Focus: Company of the one you love will help you unwind.

Lucky Number : 9

Lucky Color : Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some efforts may be required to stabilise monetary condition. Condition of someone ailing is set to improve. Some of you are likely to discharge multiple duties at work. Despite hectic schedule you will manage to find time for family. An out-of-town trip with family will prove most enjoyable. Giving finishing touches to a new house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Turn on your charm on the romantic front and rejoice!

Lucky Number : 18

Lucky Color : Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A happy financial situation promises to keep you in an upbeat mood. Health is set to improve for the unwell. A sense of achievement will prevail for those doing business from home. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is in store for some. Be realistic in selecting your objective on the academic front to succeed. Your helpful nature is likely to be well rewarded on the social front.

Love Focus: Personal grooming will be of advantage on the romantic front!

Lucky Number : 11

Lucky Color : White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

If you have lost money in speculation, you stand to recover it. Health is likely to remain perfect, as you maintain a strict routine. Some excellent opportunities will come your way at work. You are likely to enjoy the company of a young member of the family. Travelling towards the north-east will prove favourable. A new house or apartment is likely to be acquired by some.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to provide much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number : 22

Lucky Color : Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You remain financially stable and moneywise mentally contented. Condition of those feeling under the weather is set to improve. Those wanting a change of department in office may find the day favourable. You can become desperate to raise the quality of life of someone you are close to. Comfort and enjoyment may elude those setting out on a long journey today. A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead.

Love Focus: Sharing intimate moments with partner is possible and will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number : 17

Lucky Color : Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those in the financial sector can hope to start making profits. Your special efforts to get back in shape will be successful. Your own competence will make learning new skills and methods a cakewalk. Good advice will work like magic on a family youngster going wayward. You can be tasked to organise an outing for friends and relations. Those at loggerheads regarding a property will find an amicable solution. Academic success is possible, but not without efforts.

Love Focus: Total bliss is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Number : 6

Lucky Color : Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your foresight is likely to see your assets and wealth multiply. Regular workouts will find you fit as a fiddle. You can be given an important responsibility at work. Don’t reject out of hand a constructive suggestion of a family member. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house.

Love Focus: An opposite number may become interested in you, if you play your cards well!

Lucky Number : 5

Lucky Color : Pink

