Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 18

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your luck may turn for the better on the financial front. Job seekers can expect to get gainfully employed. Admission to a premier institute may become a reality soon. Family life cruises along smoothly with much happiness and bonhomie. Continue your health initiative to get its full benefits. Start early to reach your destination well in time. Someone is likely to return the money he/ she borrowed from you. Don’t put your reputation at stake by backing someone with doubtful credentials.

Love Focus: You may spend your special day with lover today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You are likely to attend something important for your child today. Work on your house construction will proceed satisfactorily. A new source of income is likely to open up for you.

Visiting a holy place is indicated for some. Continue to take all precautions, even if you have been vaccinated with both the doses. This is not the day to take it easy at work, as your performance is under scrutiny. Those into betting can lose money.

Love Focus: A disagreement with partner can spoil the day, so be careful.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Adding to your skills will give you a distinct advantage in the job market. You will manage to perform exceptionally well in a competitive exam. Sound investments will keep you financially strong. Don’t be oversensitive and take trivial matters to heart, as they can affect you emotionally. You may have to travel to another city at a short notice, so be prepared. Set some cheat days to eat fast food just to get over the monotony of eating healthy foods.

Love Focus: An exciting date is indicated today for those in love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

A project nearing completion can make you spend extra time on it. A pat on the back for a job well done from superiors is assured. Devote your spare time in family matters, since they hold equal importance. Getting much-needed assistance in studies is possible. Although you remain fit and fine, fear of infection can be quite debilitating. Take the help of property apps to find a tenant for your property. A financial commitment needs to be honoured.

Love Focus: Lover may be in complaining mood today, so listen but don’t react.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will continue to do well in studies and perform well in competitive exams. A bonus or an increment is likely for some. Some of you can welcome a new bride in the family. The day seems auspicious for dealing in property, so go right ahead. Keep a track of your expenses, as you can overspend. Prepare well for a job interview. A fitness fad can take you into its grip and do wonders to your fitness.

Love Focus: You will have partner’s backing in whatever you want to achieve.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A luxury vacation to some exotic destination is on the cards for the well-heeled. Your dream of owning your very own house gets realised, as you pay the final instalment for it. A help from a stranger will be forthcoming in your hour of need. You will need to be very particular of deadlines to avoid last minute rush and hasty work. Be careful of what you submit in class, as you can be told to do it again.

Love Focus: You may get engaged to the love of your life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Youngsters may get a chance today to indulge in certain new recreational activities. Senior management may express appreciation for you for resolving something critical at work. You can be singled out for some honour or award in school for your academic achievements. Enjoying a celebrity do is indicated for some. A plane journey to your home country may soon materialise.

Those out shopping can overspend on things not exactly required. You remain in good health.

Love Focus: Spend more time together with partner, if you feel you are drifting apart.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Something you have introduced in the market is likely to succeed and boost your business. You will manage to catch up with the class after a long leave of absence. Not choosing any healthy alternatives will make it difficult for you to come back in shape. Ensure financial security by investing wisely. Pay your dues promptly, if you don’t want an eviction notice for your rented apartment. Those planning a foreign trip may need to wait some more.

Love Focus: You are in for a special treat today from lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Today, you may get a chance to meet someone interesting whose interests match yours. Good

earning will ensure your financial security. A trip you had been contemplating may materialise now. This is a good day to buy property. Don’t become a victim of blame game at work by remaining above board. Being too frank about things can antagonise someone, so be careful.

Your half-hearted attempts at fitness may give you partial success.

Love Focus: Strengthen your loving bonds with spouse by planning an outing for just the two of you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Off White

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Attending a family event is foreseen today and will be most enjoyable. Meeting up with a long-lost friend is on the cards. You will manage to finish your tasks to the satisfaction of superiors.

Don’t take school assignments lightly, as they can figure in your grading at a later date. Traffic rules are made for the safety of all, so don’t break them. Overstepping the budget is best avoided.

Love Focus: It is best to make it clear to lover that there are certain limits you are not prepared not cross.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Big money finally starts pouring in for those in online business. Those in advertising will manage to bag a big client. Your sporting activities in school can help you in admission to a premier institute. Maintaining a fitness schedule will see you fit and healthy in no time. An ancestral property can come in your name uncontested. Those planning to settle in another country will find things going favourably for them. Financial stability is assured.

Love Focus: Partner appears all lovey-dovey today, so don’t let go of this chance for romance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Monotonous work routine in a current job can make you go in for a job switch. You can undertake a difficult fitness regimen in your quest for a sculpted body. Those trying to settle in a new place may find the going smooth. It is important to conserve money. Not performing well in a test can get you down, but you will get other opportunities to perform well. A trustworthy person may try to swindle you in a property deal, so be careful.

Love Focus: Be sensitive towards your partner’s feelings.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta