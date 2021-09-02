Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 2

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A fitness regime you follow is set to give positive results, so continue with it. An encouraging response can be expected for those looking for a suitable marriage partner. Those dealing in property will find the day profitable. For some, money saved for the rainy day may come in handy now. Travel stars don’t augur well, so avoid undertaking any long journey today. Those feeling lonely need to reach out to loved ones to ward off low feelings.

Love Focus: Someone you feel attracted to is likely to reciprocate in the same vein.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

*TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You will impress your superiors by spending long hours at work and make some brownie points too. Those into marketing are likely to make a good start in meeting their targets. Don’t get defensive about your bad dietary habits; instead listen to the sane advice of others and act on it. It will help prevent lifestyle diseases. Avoid all contentious issues that can adversely affect your relations with spouse. De-stress with the help of meditation.

Love Focus: Partner may not be in the best of moods today, so steer clear.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

*GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Timely action will help in saving a near and dear one in a medical emergency. You will manage to procure hard-to-get medicines. Working hard may not give as good a return as working smart would, so smarten up! Those in the IT or software industry may get felicitated for an achievement. A family feud over property can take an ugly turn, so play your cards wisely. It is best to involve family elders in issues that refuse to get resolved.

Love Focus: A short separation is indicated for newlyweds.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

*CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A happening destination beckons and will give you an emotional high that you so desire. Family members will be overjoyed with your plans for a vacation. Procrastination gets noticed fast, so shun your laidback attitude and tighten your belt, if you don’t want to get ticked off at work. Regular walks will do you a whale of good, so keep up this daily routine. It may become difficult to cope up with studies without expert outside guidance.

Love Focus: Partner may be busy in something important today, so don’t needlessly interfere.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

*LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Don’t let past sad instances colour your present business relationship, since it leads nowhere. You may get invited to address an eminent gathering of experts, so give it your best shot. Travelling at a short notice for something important may pose hurdles, but you will manage it efficiently. Don’t judge a book by its cover, as it can mislead you and make you form a wrong opinion about someone who is in the clear.

Love Focus: Be upfront with partner to clear suspicions, rather than harbour doubts and spoil your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

*VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

No amount of explanation will work for a task not completed satisfactorily, so don’t let such a situation arise on the professional front. Some of you are likely become victims of office politics. Addition to the family is indicated, so get set for a celebration. You can be invited by someone close for a leisure trip to a tourist destination, so make the most of it. Income remains steady, but you must get into the saving mode to cater for future needs.

Love Focus: Make your loving bonds stronger with lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

*LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will need to keep your food intake in check, as you are prone to binge eating. A fitness advice will work wonders, if you act on it. Your inclination to curry favour with superiors is likely to make you score over your colleague at work. A scholarship may become a reality for some students wanting to study abroad. You may have to take care of a family elder, so keep your expenses under control.

Love Focus: Long distance romance may not be ideal, but you will have to make it work.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

*SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your ideas in business are likely to bring in handsome gains. An expensive course you wanted to pursue may come within your reach now. You are likely to sell a property or asset and make good money. Getting the construction started for a house is indicated for some. A mischievous child may need disciplining, but do so with soft gloves. Elderly will find much solace in pursuing a hobby. An ailment is likely to make you more health conscious.

Love Focus: It is not necessary to reveal all your past to lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

*SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Family life simply rocks for the Sagittarians today. Someone not expected may give you a surprise today and make your day. You will discover the benefits of eating right, only after suffering a stomach ailment. Those driving need to be careful on the road and not overspeed. Weigh carefully investing in a financial scheme, since it may not be as sound as it is made out to be. Your belief in someone’s capabilities is likely to get strengthened.

Love Focus: Lover’s tiff is envisaged on the romantic front, so play it cool.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

*CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to get disillusioned by a new fitness regimen and return to your own lazy ways. Indulging in fatty foods a few times is okay, but don’t get habituated to it. Those taking online classes may find it difficult to follow the lessons; taking additional help is warranted. Participation in a sporting event is indicated for some. Keep your credit and debit cards safe, as their misuse by someone known is possible. House owners may face difficulty in finding suitable tenants.

Love Focus: Expect silent treatment from your spouse or lover today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

*AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will finally get rid of a skin condition or a persistent ailment troubling you for long. Adopting a new diet fad is indicated for some. You are likely to receive all your outstanding financial dues. A timely investment is likely to find your money grow. Owning a prime property can become a reality for some. You may travel out of town to meet someone close. Don’t throw caution to the wind in pursuing your goal.

Love Focus: Meeting of the minds is a must for a relationship to prosper.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

*PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

It is the dawn of an excellent phase in your professional life. Your support to someone in need will be most helpful at this juncture. Preparation for travelling abroad may start in right earnest for some. Backing of your dear ones will prove indispensable in achieving your goals. A celebration is on the cards for something you have achieved. A long pending house renovation may finally see the light of the day.

Love Focus: Partner may get rattled by your indifference to something he or she has done, so show your interest.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter