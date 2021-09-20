Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 20

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Forecast for 20th Sep 2021

By: Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are likely to make the most of an opportunity that appears on the professional horizon. Success is assured for those who maintain focus on their studies. Your determination in coming back in shape will bear positive results. A business trip can take you out of the city today. Division of an ancestral property will be to the satisfaction of all parties involved. You may need to take some concrete steps to improve your financial situation. Health remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: Don’t test spouse’s patience today; you may hear the unexpected.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Those in uniform are likely to get recognised for their service to the nation. Keep your focus on your academic goals, if you aim to achieve them. You will manage to keep yourself free from ailments by following someone’s health advice. Big spenders will need to start saving for the rainy day. Interfering in a family youngster’s personal affairs can lead to a showdown and spoil your day. Don’t delegate important property decisions to anyone, handle them yourself.

Love Focus: Someone you have met in college may ask you out.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Money saved over the years will help you buy your dream house cash down. Stepping into family business will have its share of difficulties, but you will manage to overcome them. Wavering focus on the academic front may find you lagging behind the class, so bring your focus back. Your regular morning or evening walks will help you in keeping fit and energetic. Steer clear of a gossip monger, as he/ she can get you into trouble.

Love Focus: Your ex-lover is showing all signs to come back into your life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, go to the office with the resolve of clearing your desk of all pending work. Someone new in class can become your best friend and help you out academically. Luck shines on those looking for a suitable accommodation. You will need to be regular in your exercise routine to shed extra fat. Attending a family function is on the cards. An out-of-town journey can be riddled with difficulties.

Love Focus: If you feel you are in two minds regarding an affair, choose what your heart tells you to do.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Provide full support to a distant relative, who has approached you for help. A fruitful day is foreseen for retailers and those involved in trade. Co-curricular activities in school will give you much respite from the drudgery of studies. A family youngster may embark on a new job and make the family proud. Don’t give the keys to your vehicle to anyone today. If home remedy is proving ineffective in curing an ailment, approach a doctor forthwith.

Love Focus: Lovers, not on talking terms earlier, are likely to kiss and make up.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Arrival of a family friend is likely to brighten up an otherwise monotonous day. Don’t disclose your business plans to anyone not associated with you. Whatever you earn can go into returning a loan, so look for other avenues of earning. Health remains satisfactory. You will need to find the reason for not being able to master weak subjects. Face criticism and negative feedback with a positive attitude for this will help you to introspect and set things right.

Love Focus: Mutual efforts may find the relationship growing stronger.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may become the new incumbent of a key post falling vacant in your company. Hiring someone to manage your taxes will be a good idea. If you find a fitness routine too strenuous, take up light aerobic exercises or yoga. Attending a housewarming party is on the cards. You will need to legalise an additional room constructed within your premises to avoid penalty. Don’t get tempted to try anything under peer pressure that can play havoc with your health.

Love Focus: Lover will fully reciprocate your naughty moves and how!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Tan, Red

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You can be made in charge of a new employee who has freshly joined the organisation. Don’t put undue pressure on your school-going child to perform, as it can lead to stress and anxiety. Be balanced in your approach while tackling a sensitive family matter. Your negotiation skills may come in handy in a property deal. A recurring ailment needs permanent cure, so try traditional medicines. It is always better to pay your taxes and avoid the taxman’s noose.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so plan out something exciting with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Off White

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A lucky day is envisaged for people under this sign. You are likely to implement better procedures at work and get noticed by higher ups. Excellent performance in school may get you the coveted scholar badge. A piece of good news can generate a wave of excitement amongst the family members. Some of you may move into your new house or apartment. You will begin to feel physically more active by being regular in yoga. Travelling is likely to bring auspicious results.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is foreseen for lovers vacationing abroad.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Successful completion of a project may prove immensely satisfying. You can surprise yourself by scoring excellent marks in your weak subject. Someone in the joint family will be there to support you and take your side. Although eating healthy is easier said than done, you will walk the talk to show your resolve. An increment will help you to make your quality of life better. Health of a family elder may cause concern, but it will be something minor.

Love Focus: Those in love can come under parents’ pressure to get married.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those transferred to another location will need to adapt to a different environment. Good earning is likely to make your life comfortable. Those in business can bag a lucrative deal. You will need to raise your below par academic performance to stay abreast with the rest. Those still waiting for the second dose of vaccination, may get their chance now. Property dealers can make your job of finding a house easier. Adhere to the speed limit while driving.

Love Focus: Shed all inhibitions and enjoy a romantic time with partner today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will be able to rejoin the company you had left earlier due to personal compulsions. A prestigious appointment is in the offing for some students in school. Someone is likely to do you a good turn today, so be prepared to reciprocate. You may take up the social cause to help out the underprivileged. Be careful of what you eat to avoid problems. An evening outing with family today will be fun.

Love Focus: It is time to take the initiative and come closer to the one you like.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

