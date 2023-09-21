All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 21, 2023 (File Photo)

Moneywise, you will have enough to splurge. Getting regular in your exercise routine will start showing results soon. Efforts on the professional front are likely to be lauded. You can expect the full support of your family in all your endeavors. A friend or relative can motivate you to drive out for a short vacation. Some good news can be expected on the property front.

Love Focus: Getting introduced to a charming opposite number cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Cream

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Money will not be a problem as you start earning well. Those recuperating will find their condition improving and strength returning. Plans to go out shopping and splurging cannot be ruled out. Home front will be most inviting for rest and relaxation today. A long drive is likely to help you get over mental tiredness. House owners may find a suitable tenant for their property.

Love Focus: Going with lover for an outing is indicated for some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may have second thoughts about a capital-intensive venture. You are likely to push yourself to get back in shape. New clientele may be roped in by some professionals. You can be at your creative best in setting up the house. This is an excellent time go on a vacation with family and friends. Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it.

Love Focus: This is the time to strengthen the bonds of relationships.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Someone will go out of the way to help those in need of monetary help. Peak physical fitness will make even strenuous activities seem like child’s play. You can expect the family to totally support you in a venture that you are planning. Much respect and adulation are in store for some on the family front. A chance to accompany someone on a journey can come to you.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A new initiative is likely to lift off the ground and start giving good returns. This is a good day to pursue matters pertaining to health. Success is foretold in a professional line that you are presently pursuing. A function at home can keep you busy and entertained. A journey by train is foreseen and will offer you a totally new experience. You will be able to spare funds for the upkeep of a property.

Love Focus: Lover seems quite understanding and won’t send you on a guilt trip!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Silver

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may plan to invest in a scheme that looks promising as of now. Pushing yourself hard on the exercise front will show positive results soon. Your talents are likely to be recognised within your fraternity. Peace and tranquility are foreseen on the family front. You will be able to preempt difficulties and make a long journey comfortable. Real estate is likely to hold you interest as you have the financial strength now.

Love Focus: You are likely to floor the opposite gender by your charm.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Strict discipline in spending will keep your financial situation healthy. Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. Someone you had assisted before is likely to come to your rescue now. Helpful nature of a relative is likely to ease your job. Those thinking of a journey by road are in for a good time. A disputed property bothering you is not likely to get you into any legal wrangle.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas will give much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will be able to make good decisions on the financial front. Yoga or an exercise routine will benefit. New opportunities are likely to come your way on the professional front. Family life may prove most fulfilling, as spouse extends all the support to you. You are likely to travel on invitation to a seminar or conference and it can even be overseas. Offers on the property front may start coming now.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings can dominate your mind.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. Don’t try to wallow in make-believe ailments as your health turns out to be excellent. An upswing in profits is indicated for those feeling the pinch. Much sharing and caring is foreseen on the family front as you get to spend time with them. You can accompany your near and dear ones on an exciting tour. Something acquired may become a great asset for you in the future.

Love Focus: Your caring nature will help your relationship blossom.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Your initiative on the health front will pay rich dividends. Professional front paints a rosy picture and finds you in a favourable situation. You will find immense satisfaction in spending time with family. Going out with friends will take your mind off some pressing matters. A property deal is likely to favour you, so go in for it.

Love Focus: You will be able to overcome all problems to win your love back.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Cash through inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out for some. You will do your health a great favour by dumping junk food. Your reputation on the job is likely to soar and reach greater heights. A major renovation work may be undertaken at home. Seeing new places, meeting new people is in store for some. Those living on rent will soon be able to own their own house. Working as a team on the academic front is important.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are likely to strengthen as you nurture your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your ability to act as a mediator can make you indispensable at work. Some of you will take the initiative to inculcate healthy habits. Keeping a close watch on the market may translate into big bucks for some speculators. A family get-together is in the offing and will prove most exciting. Travel will give you the opportunity of seeing new locations and meeting new people. You will be able to assert your ownership of a disputed property.

Love Focus: Romance rocks as you take special pains to ignite the flames of passion!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Brown

