All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 22, 2023 (Pixabay)

Good earning opportunities can come your way. Some of you will take the initiative to inculcate healthy habits. Senior’s encouraging words are likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. Family will be much more supportive of your ideas. A vacation with family can be planned soon. This is an excellent day for purchasing property. An academic assignment may need outside help.

Love Focus: An opportunity to be with lover is likely to be availed by some.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Discussing investments with an expert will be a good idea. Consume commensurate to your physical activity to remain healthy. This is an excellent time to showcase your hidden talents. Some family issues may need urgent resolution, so don’t neglect them. You may plan a vacation with someone close. Current residence is likely to be renovated. Your focus may need to be sharp to excel on the academic front.

Love Focus: Today is the day when you must find time to spend with lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Most profitable day is foreseen for those involved in buying and selling. Health remains excellent as you turn health conscious. An official out of town trip will help in boosting your career. Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you to rest and recoup. Going on a fun trip with friends is on the cards. Buying property or getting one in inheritance is likely for some. Your style of working may need changes for improving academic performance.

Love Focus: Someone has a soft corner for you and is looking for a chance to express love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. Adhering to a regular routine will do you good. You will find great contentment at work in the company of willing workers. Someone is likely to prove of immense help on the family front. A journey is likely to take you down the memory lane. You can become the proud owner of a property. Your focus may waver on the academic front and get you into all sorts of problems.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are likely to be reciprocated in full measure.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Silver

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

All issues pertaining to money will be sorted out to the satisfaction of all. Diet and exercise will prove a potent combination in bringing you back in shape. You will be able to wind up all the pending work and wipe the slate clean at work. Family will be supportive and provide full encouragement in your efforts. A chance for an overseas trip cannot be ruled out for some. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to become stronger through your own efforts.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Acquiring or thinking of acquiring a new vehicle cannot be ruled out for some. An old ailment troubling you is likely to disappear soon. The amount cut from your salary for any reason is likely to be reimbursed. Your encouragement will help a family youngster to excel. You will get the opportunity to acquire new property at a good price.

Love Focus: Your initiative will soon bring positive results on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Loan that had been eluding you will only come through your persistence. Those desperate to come back in shape will show some positive signs. You are likely to play your cards well to impress those who matter on the professional front. Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired.

Love Focus: Romantic front seems eventful as you do fun things together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financial condition is set to improve for some as profits accrue. It is time to make a lifestyle change to improve health. Your professional competence is likely to be appreciated by all at work. A celebration on the domestic front is in the offing and will keep you in an upbeat mood. Getting an overseas invitation in an official capacity is possible for some. Decision regarding a property related matter may be given in your favour.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp will get you into romantic mood.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financial worries will cease, but don’t throw caution to the winds. Good health will be assured by simply remaining active and leading a balanced life. Your guidance will work wonders on the professional front. In-house problems can make you take a drastic step. An exciting challenge is in store for the adventure lovers. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to find an ideal party. Lack of confidence can dishearten those appearing for an important exam.

Love Focus: An exciting challenge is in store for adventure lovers.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to add to your bank balance and make it healthy. Those feeling lethargic and fatigued are likely to regain their energy. Your sole desire to earn will bring you into lot of money. A good advice from a family member will help you look at an issue from a different perspective. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some.

Love Focus: Some lost ground is likely to be gained on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A scheme you have invested in is likely to give good returns. Living frugally, but not much hampering quality of life, is likely to save a lot. This is a good day to implement your ideas at work. Moodiness of spouse or a family member will need to be tackled with tact. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled.

Love Focus: An expensive gift is in the offing for those in love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will be able to stabilise the financial front. Self-discipline and a strict dietary control will help some get rid of extra flab. A project completed successfully will catapult you to a position of prestige. You are likely to be game for planning a party and inviting your near and dear ones. Those on a vacation may get to see some new places. Property is likely to become a cash cow for some owners.

Love Focus: You are likely to improve your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Maroon

