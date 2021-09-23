Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 23

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Forecast for 23rd Sep 2021

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Taking care of your fitness will keep you healthy and ailment-free. Home front will remain peaceful, if you don’t get in the way of other family members. Your savings will be enough to let you lead a life of luxury. Your attempts at reemployment after retirement is not likely to bear fruit, so relax and enjoy your retired life. Acquiring a major item or travelling to an exotic destination is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and a helping attitude will make your relationship grow stronger.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

A boost in salary may help bring your long-term dreams within reach. You may hire a medical attendant for an elderly in the family. Holding a kitty party or a ladies’ meet at home is indicated for some homemakers. Your peers may browbeat you into doing something you are not in favour of, so resist it and report the matter. Students need to put in more efforts to succeed.

Love Focus: Partner’s happy demeanour is likely to put a smile on your face today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

An interdepartmental shift may prove a welcome change for you from the monotony of your job, so go for it. Due to a surge in variant cases, it is better to continue wearing a mask and take other Covid measures. Today, you can spend hours in virtual chatting with your friends on Zoom and reminisce about the good old days. With rents coming in from your rented properties, your financial position is set to grow strong. Don’t drink and drive.

Love Focus: Your flirtish tendency will help hook someone you like.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Those recuperating may need some more time before they start feeling better. You will make the most of the free hand given to you at work by implementing your ideas. Neglecting school assignments can get you into trouble, both at school and at home. You may start getting marriage proposals for someone eligible in the family and set up meetings with those shortlisted. House painting and minor repairs of house are likely to be initiated.

Love Focus: Unusual behaviour of lover can raise all kinds of doubts.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Inducting more employees in your organisation is indicated and will help you in expanding your business horizons. Your decision to join a group of bright students in school will do you good. Recovering from a slump in earnings is indicated. Treatment of a family member by medical professionals may not be to your liking, so raise your concerns with them. You may decide to share a secret about yourself with parents that you were afraid to admit to yourself.

Love Focus: Your secret admirer may finally make a move, so act surprised.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will have enough to buy a secondhand vehicle. Getting new clients to join an exercise program will be easy, but making them complete it is not guaranteed! Your professional expertise will be much sought after for launching something new. Life coming back to normal in fits and starts may upset future planning. A disagreement in the family regarding property is indicated, but don’t let the things take an ugly turn.

Love Focus: You are likely to win the admiration of your mate today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A short-tempered family member can vitiate domestic peace today, so take countermeasures and stop it from happening. Your selfless help to the aged will be roundly appreciated and even get you nominated for an award. A good break is on the horizon for those hunting for a suitable job. There is no shame in discussing your doubts with your teacher, howsoever stupid they may sound. Travelling for an excursion with friends will be fun.

Love Focus: Your heartthrob, whom you secretly love, is likely to send positive signals, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may fail to complete a task to the satisfaction of your superior and get pulled up for it. Make concerted efforts to master weak subjects at school, if you want to clear competitive exams. Your efforts to earn on the side will bear fruit and give you an assured monthly income. Discussing your personal problems with a family elder will be beneficial, as he or she can give you practical advice.

Love Focus: Taking your spouse out on a date will help in reconnecting and reliving the good old days.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your innovative ideas are likely to prove an asset to your organisation. Those who have applied for a reassessment of marks will have something to cheer about. Freelancers and part timers will manage to keep the home fires burning, as work pours in. Your love for travel and adventure can take you to some of the most scenic and inhospitable lands. Your mood swings can rub people the wrong way, so take care.

Love Focus: Being too truthful about lover’s appearance is fraught with risk and is certain to invite trouble.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your business needs a more focused approach else things may go haywire. Not doing well in exams may go against you and even exclude you from the list of achievers. Whatever you are relying on your family for, will be given in full measure. You are likely to get a few days leave from office to visit a religious place. Selling a property, handed down from parents, and sharing its proceeds will be a good idea.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may not bear immediate fruits, but persistence will pay.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your streak of luck continues on the professional front and may even push you up the corporate ladder. A splendid school performance may get you into contention for a scholarship. Covid warriors, bracing for a new pandemic wave, will gain immensely from their previous experience. A bad deal on the property front can get your money stuck for good. It may not be a good idea to roam around without any fixed agenda.

Love Focus: Romance will be uppermost in the mind of partner today, so enjoy your time together.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Fond memories of a dear one may flood your mind and make you nostalgic. Someone’s absence can weigh heavy on your mind. A new diet will find you getting healthier and make you feel fitter. You may settle for an apartment that is within your budget, even if it’s not spacious enough. Monetary support of parents in your times of need will help you in retaining focus on your job. You are likely to strike a friendship with someone in the neighborhood.

Love Focus: Couples may think on the lines of starting a family.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

