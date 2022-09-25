Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 25, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An ailment affecting you is set to disappear. Review the investment choices once again before you make the final choice. White collared executives can expect a jump in salary. You may have to contend with bad mood of a family member today. A lot of travelling is indicated and it will all be fun. An issue pertaining to property or wealth needs to be taken up on priority.

Love Focus: Lavishing gifts and goodies on lover will strengthen bonds of love.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A health food item may not prove as effective as advertised. A loan may have to be taken to fulfill a fond desire. You may get a good bargain in the second hand market. The day appears enjoyable, as you get to spend it with friends and relatives. Chances of doing well on the academic front are seem high. Selling a property or renting it out is indicated and will bring in a lot of money.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, a short separation may prove difficult to bear.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your efforts on the fitness front are likely to bear fruit. Keep your financial situation in mind before taking a decision. You will be able to give an excellent account of yourself at work and be praised for the same. Giving time to spouse today may become important, so don’t ignore. Some of you may have to proceed for an out of town official tour at a short notice. Someone may contest a property acquired through inheritance.

Love Focus: Your charm and persistence will pay rich dividends on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Financially, you may have to wait for things to turn better. Office at a new location will bring in new clients and help the business grow. Healthy options will lead to perfect health. Tensions on the work front can vitiate the home environment. Speed and comfort is foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. Good news from a family youngster may get everyone in a celebratory mood.

Love Focus: You will manage to come closer to the person you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will succeed in maintaining an optimal level of fitness. Conserve money, you may need it soon. Piled up work may take up a lot of your time. Spending time with family will prove most fulfilling and entertaining today. Those thinking of a journey by road are in for a good time. Taking someone’s assistance on the academic front may help you in catching up with others.

Love Focus: You will need to resist emotional blackmail by lover, but take the soft approach.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Problems faced on the financial front will soon be resolved. You will have to remain proactive in a professional situation. It may become difficult to adopt a workout routine, but you remain fit. Good mood of spouse is likely to make the home environment joyful. It is best not to undertake a journey with people you are not comfortable with. Your advice to someone on the academic front will help improve his or her performance.

Love Focus: You will meet the one you had wanted to for long.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Money poses no problems and grows steadily. A job undertaken at home will require supervision. Remaining active and eating judiciously will keep you in the best of health. An incident on the domestic front can cause must mental disturbance. Don’t undertake a long journey alone. Take your time in a property matter, as things don’t look good.

Love Focus: Those eligible and looking for a mate can find the day favourable.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is the time to consolidate your gains. Your professional skills are likely to be acknowledged at work. Let sleeping dogs lie or you can get snapped badly. Parents or a family elder may try to curtail your night outs. Some of you may have to proceed on an official trip on a short notice. You will need to keep the right mental attitude to achieve success on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to lose a golden opportunity to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financially, you will be in a much comfortable position than before. Acting on some health tips will help you in achieving total fitness. A challenge is in store for some on the professional front. You will succeed in resolving a family dispute amicably and with a human touch. You are likely to take a break from the routine and plan an out-of-town trip. Extracurricular activities on the academic front are likely to win you accolades.

Love Focus: Lover may seem moody, but a drive together will help things get better.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will manage to remain regular in your habits and enjoy good health. Financially, it is better to remain a bit conservative. Rubbing shoulders with rivals and yet keeping your distance is an act only you can pull off! Praise of a family member by someone will make you proud. Adequately preparation is advised for those undertaking a journey. Shifting to a new place is on the cards for those looking for a suitable accommodation.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will need to double their efforts to get what they seek!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to handle the ups and downs on the health front effectively. Getting careless with money is possible for some. Those seeking job will need to enhance their market value to succeed. It is best to take some advice to take the right direction in a domestic matter. On the academic front, you may need to do something about your own shortcomings.

Love Focus: Tight schedule can make it difficult for you to spend a quiet evening with lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Failing health can force you to choose a healthy lifestyle. Minting money through a scheme cannot be ruled out for some. You may have to bank upon someone to put in a good word to get a coveted post. Praise from unexpected quarters is likely to make the day for some homemakers. Cutting corners on a vacation may make it unexciting. Pressures on the academic front can be experienced by some.

Love Focus: The one who has a soft corner for you is likely to approach you soon.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

