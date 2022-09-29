Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 29, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Availing a wise investment opportunity is likely to give good returns in the near future. Long walks and light exercises will help some in keeping fit as a fiddle. Planning for a project may take time, but your thoroughness will see it through without any glitches. Some celebration on the home front is expected and will keep you much entertained.

Love Focus: A relationship lovingly nurtured by you is likely to give you immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A therapy will work wonders in keeping you healthy. An excellent phase starts for you both personally and professionally. Only if you are financially sound should you take up a new venture. A ceremony or celebration at home can keep you in an excited state of mind. Travelling towards the east, north or northeast is likely to bring you luck.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Meeting of the minds will become important to make a relationship work.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will be able to consolidate your financial strength and even buy some assets. A professional debate can test your knowledge, so don’t get unnerved. You enjoy good health despite your own misgivings! A family member with whom you don’t see eye to eye may attempt to spoil your day. Road users will need to be alert while travelling. Good preparation will keep you well prepared to meet any situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone you have a crush on can give positive indications on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A discussion regarding money matters will prove most beneficial. An urgent and important job can be badly handled, if you are not careful enough. An old ailment that had been pestering you will soon disappear. A family youngster may insist on something that you have not budgeted for. Travelling with a youngster is on the cards for some. Good networking is likely to help you, so get down to refreshing old contacts on the academic front.

Love Focus: Nearness to colleague can turn into a budding romance for some.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to enjoy excellent health. Losing money in betting is possible, so stay away if you want to save money! Those waiting for increment can face frustration. Take care of what you say or do, as spouse seems overly sensitive today. Those looking for peace and quiet will find the domestic environment tranquil. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Take care of what you say or do, as lover seems overly sensitive today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Outstanding dues are received and money loaned to someone is also returned. Take care for you are likely to take a tumble on the professional front. You can get motivated to take up some form of physical activity for health reasons. Homemakers can involve themselves in improving the home environment. Trekking or going to a far of place on a bicycle will prove both exciting and refreshing.

Love Focus: Those married may need to rejuvenate their love life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A loan required urgently will materialise. You will need to carry out a job entrusted to you satisfactorily. Some health issues may require immediate attention. Misunderstandings cropping up on the domestic front will be resolved. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some as you may mix business with pleasure. You can start looking around for acquiring property as you have the financial power now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Lover will be at your beck and call, so enjoy the day!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Off White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Previous arrears will make you financially stronger and enable you to realise your dreams. This day finds you favourably placed, both personally and professionally. You may be careful about your health through diet control, but shake a leg too. Domestic harmony is ensured only if you follow the path of non-confrontation. Those with a religious bent of mind can plan on a pilgrimage.

Love Focus: You may get a bit disillusioned in a present relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will need to curb your tendency of wasting money on others. A colleague you trust will help you surmount a problem on the work front. Your self-discipline regarding food and drink will keep you in top physical condition. Spouse may accuse you of not doing enough on the domestic front. A new place is likely to be explored by some.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a rocking time together.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Biege

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financially the day proves most profitable. Job seekers can be in for a disappointment. You will need to be careful about your health. You can take a break from your hectic work schedule to be with the family. A travelling companion will prove most entertaining and make the distance look small. A lucky day as far as academics is concerned, as you will be able to deliver what is expected of you.

Love Focus: A great time is assured for those in love as your romantic aspirations are shared by lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You manage to tie up all the loose ends at work and retain your peace of mind. You will find yourself on the top of the world, where health is concerned. Wasteful expenditure will need to be curbed. You may need to review a decision taken on the domestic front to make it more effective. Some of you are likely to travel soon. A property dispute appears inevitable for some.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and understanding will take your love to a new level.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those waiting to get transferred out are certain to get their choice of posting. Some of you can feel low and fatigued on the health front. Those in buying and selling may need to get stabilised on the financial front. Your tender words will help soothe the frayed nerves of a family member. You can find a long drive strenuous, so take adequate rests in between.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Those seeking love can feel desperate.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON