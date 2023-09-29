All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 29, 2023(Pixabay)

A fun-loving company on the journey keeps you cheerful. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon. Good looks and great health on the cards, for the day! Your prized possession welcomes compliments from people around you. Family front will be extremely supportive towards you. Business front appears to be profitable. Some of you are likely to go for an image makeover.

Love Focus: You will put all your energy in keeping alive a certain secret relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will easily spend money for your needs and won’t feel hesitant. The property you have been longing for is likely to reach the final stages. Academic front brings you extraordinary opportunities. The performer within you outshines on the professional front. Unnecessary travel plans need to be avoided. Avoid taking things to your heart on the family front. Good health allows you to stretch your limits further and try a new exercising routine.

Love Focus: Romantic front appears to be like a hot dessert for the day. Don't haste! Patience required.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A business trip awaits you. There are high chances for an inherited acquisition. An increment in income is likely to boost your morale. Maintaining a low profile on the social front will be beneficial. A new exercising regimen is likely to work wonders for you. Parent's support will prove to be a boon for you. You are likely to experiment with new tricks n techniques to enhance your entrepreneurial skills.

Love Focus: Lovers seem to find their quality hours together!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Maroon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Travel plans to a short distance appears to be on cards. A well-planned provisional account for finances will be a step in the right direction. Try prioritizing health for better productivity. The day is set to begin with good news, so rejoice. Mother's blessings will definitely act as a shield to safeguard you from challenges, if any. An ancestral inheritance may fetch you with super normal gains. Entrepreneurial association with the government may need to be reworked upon.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to support your decisions well.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Silver

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Excellent prospects in a new business venture are foreseen. A health programme may need your full sincerity to be of any use. Improved earnings will help bring some luxury items within reach. Differences with spouse or a family elder should be tactfully taken care of. Travelling may not be on your mind, but don't disappoint others. Academically, you fare well as your efforts succeed. Property booked by you is likely to come into your possession soon.

Love Focus: A romantic trip with the spouse is much required.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Someone that you had trusted at work may belie your trust. Personally, you will find the family front most peaceful, allowing you to do your own thing. Doing well in academics is a foregone conclusion for some. You are likely to improve your financial status. Avoiding excesses and focussing on health may become the key factors in attaining total fitness. An official journey at short notice can stare some in the face today. Investing in property is a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to make the most of it.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Purple

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A senior’s expectation may require you to devote extra hours at work. Expenditures will remain in check, as you go all out to cut corners. An outing with family in the evening is much indicated. Keep yourself prepared for an impromptu business trip. Your popularity is likely to soar on the social front. Returns from property is likely to raise your expectations.

Love Focus: You will manage to keep partner happy on the love front by doing things together.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

It is an excellent time for those planning a vacation. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Carelessness on the health front would not be a wise idea. Setting up office or room is likely to keep you busy. Home front requires your attention, so don't neglect it. A celebration may keep you happily involved. A financial issue can give you some anxious moments.

Love Focus: Your love life needs rekindling, so get on the job right away!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A calm and composed behaviour at the workplace help build better relationships with peers. Try avoiding a not-so-wanted trip! The day welcomes you in good health, with physical fitness and tremendous energy. Marginal increment in financial success awaits you. Accrued income from past investments are likely to bring more benefits. More keen observation would be required at your end for your child's progress. This excellent day does turn your wishes into horses and makes you gallop away!

Love Focus: Love life needs a booster dose to make it rock again, so don’t wait for lover’s invitation to do so!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color : Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A well-planned budget is going to be a step in right direction to keep the financial front stable. Parents are likely to be a source of motivation for the kids. Socially, you will be much sought after. Recognition from superiors at workplace is in store for you today. It would be wise to maintain a healthy lifestyle to live a comfortable life. Air travel is indicated for some; keep the necessary documents handy.

Love Focus: Give some more time for romance to take root.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those new on the job may have to adjust quickly to the office environment. A plan on the home front may get you all excited. Those driving cannot afford to be careless today. If money was on your mind; you shouldn’t worry about it at all as it is likely to come to you from some unexpected sources. An old property may bring you into big money. Academic aspirations of those pursuing higher studies are likely to be met.

Love Focus: Weigh your words before you speak on the relationship front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Present financial situation may need your attention. An urgently required loan is likely to get sanctioned. Positive results are likely for those who have taken up an exercise regimen. Much fun is in store for those setting out on a leisure trip. Keep your chances alive by being more methodical on the academic front. Family may not approve of your ideas to start something new. Spending time with your near and dear ones is possible today.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air, but you will have to bring lover in mood for it!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Magenta

