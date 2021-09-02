Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 3

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Forecast for 3rd September 2021

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those looking to pick up a job after retirement may find a suitable opening. You are likely to get admission in an institution of your choice. Motivating someone to slim down, who is putting on weight, seems an uphill task, but you will manage to convince. Making a scene against the restrictions imposed by your parents or an elder sibling is possible, but don’t cross the line.

Someone who occupies your property may have second thoughts about vacating it.

Love Focus: Whatever you promise your lover, don’t go back on it.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you are likely to enjoy an evening out with friends or family. A fun journey to another city is indicated, as you are able to combine business with pleasure. Neglecting something you have been made responsible for at work may not go down well with superiors. Those searching for a paying guest accommodation in another town are likely to find a suitable one. Overcome self-doubt, if you want to achieve something meaningful in life. Take sarcasm in your stride.

Love Focus: A marriage proposal you are keen on gets accepted.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your gift of the gab will save you in a tricky situation at work today. Someone is likely to give you unconditional support in academics. A business trip you are about to undertake holds many promises. Switching to a healthy diet will be easier said than done, but there is no harm in trying.

Don’t get under any pressure to buy a property, just because you don’t have a roof over your head of your own. Curb your devil-may-care attitude and become responsible.

Love Focus: Don’t irk lover by probing the past.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Rust

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Shifting to a new house is indicated and will get you all excited. A religious ceremony performed recently will bestow you with peace and tranquility. You will soon be up and about after successfully recovering from an ailment. It will be difficult to pass up the opportunity to invest in a property, especially with low interest home loans. A startup may not get the kind of returns you expected, but give it time to turn profitable. Be contented with what you have.

Love Focus: Avoid a slanging match with partner today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You have worked hard all the year round and now is the time to reap the fruits of your hard work, so rejoice. An exam you had been preparing for will go well and make you come out with flying colours. Getting swayed by someone’s promotional talk about property can make you invest in haste, so check it out thoroughly. You will be wiser after attending a seminar on self-help, so adopt it for your betterment.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover today is indicated, so plan well.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to get a big break on the career front. A promotion or a coveted appointment is in the pipeline for some. Those in the teaching profession may get a pat on the back for the performance of their students. Some of you are likely to come into big money by way of inheritance. Chances of getting enhanced increment look bright for some. You may feel reluctant to get involved in a social drive, as it entails hard work.

Love Focus: Your selfish attitude may earn you your partner’s wrath.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Fuchsia

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Spending quality time together with partner is indicated. Partner may insist on sharing some expenses, so go with it. Don’t believe everything you read on the social media; it can unnecessarily play on your mind. It is better to opt for a quicker mode of travelling than driving, as problems are foreseen. An old health problem is likely to create problems once again, so take measures to nip it in the bud.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to go out of the way to appease you today, find out why!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Things are likely to move at a slow pace at work. You may not enjoy an outing with friends today due to fear of a malady that has been wreaking havoc. Getting notes from schoolmates may not be easy, but persistence will pay. Some of you will manage to return the last instalment of a loan taken previously. Difficulties are foreseen in a road trip taken in a public transport, so avoid it.

Love Focus: Be guarded in what you say to partner today, as you can touch a sensitive nerve.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Something you have invested in is likely to give handsome returns. Buying a new vehicle is on the cards for some. Those thinking of renovating their house should choose the best option, even if it proves expensive. Your stringent steps taken on the health front will keep you safe and sound. Giving a room on rent is likely to boost your monthly income. It may become difficult for you to tolerate an incorrigible family member, but time is a great healer.

Love Focus: Sparing time for partner today seems difficult.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Hoteliers and restaurant owners are set to rake in the moolah. Freshers on the job will get to learn the ropes from their seniors. Your unwavering focus on studies will help you achieve your academic goals. Visiting a new tourist destination will give you enough stories to tell and impress the members of your social circle! You may buy an expensive furniture set or new beds for your home. Overspending is indicated and needs to be curbed.

Love Focus: You really don’t need to meet every demand of your partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A long journey to someplace exotic will help you refresh and rejuvenate. You will succeed in finding people for carpooling and sort out the problem of conveyance to workplace and back. Losing a lot of money in speculation or betting is indicated, so be judicious in placing your money. Gambling is not in your blood, so don’t indulge in it. Your plan to relocate to a new place is on track, but still a lot needs to be done.

Love Focus: No need to appease partner, who seems indifferent to your needs.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your good performance at work is likely to get noticed. Those into manufacturing will do well to hike the prices now to make their previous losses during the lockdown. A family member who faced acute medical problems may show surprisingly quick recovery. Your dreams of settling down in a new place are about to fructify, so be ready for the challenges that come with it. Taking people who matter into confidence will help.

Love Focus: Things move forward smoothly and positively as you give mutual support to each other.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

