Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 5

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An increment is likely to boost your bank balance. Those on the lookout to buy a major household item will find one of their choice. A job switch will work in your favour at this juncture, but judge your situation before taking any action. You may be called upon to drop a relative out of town, so be prepared. There is no point in planning too far in the future on the academic front, so take one step at a time.

Love Focus: Sharing fond memories with lover will make you happy.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

*TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taking up yoga in the right earnest is indicated and will help restore your health. Those in hospitality service are likely to bounce back financially. Complete a neglected school project quickly, as its marks may get added in your final score. You will manage to book rooms in a resort that you so wanted after a long wait. Something you are planning to do may not go down well with spouse, so don’t do anything hasty.

Love Focus: A weekend outing with lover is indicated and will be fun.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

*GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

If you expect an apology from someone who has offended you, think again, as nothing of the sort will happen. Be realistic in managing your finances, if you don’t want to find yourself in dire straits. A sterling achievement of a family member will get you in an upbeat mood. Those wanting to go abroad since a long time may have to wait a little longer to get the visas. Don’t get caught goofing off at work today.

Love Focus: Spending a quiet evening with partner will help you unwind.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

*CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An opportunity to showcase your talent is likely to come your way soon. Those freelancing are likely to bag a lucrative project. Don’t be hasty in writing a test or exam; being deliberate is the key to doing well. You may travel by air to visit a close family member staying abroad. Buying a premium property from the proceeds of a previous one is possible for some. Taking up a fitness regime will help you come back in shape.

Love Focus: Lover may meet up today and spring a pleasant surprise.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

*LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A health initiative will not only be a great help to you, but for your family too. Timely purchase of a property is likely to save you lots of money. A chance for getting a government job looks bleak for those way down in the merit list, but they should not get disheartened and give it another shot. Getting an ancestral house converted into builder floors is possible. Some of you are in for a dressing down for a mistake at work.

Love Focus: Partner will help you overcome your bad mood.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

*VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your professional endeavours are likely to bear fruit. Something you so wanted to do academically will become possible for you now. Participating in a television reality show seems possible for some. Family support will see you achieve the unachievable. Be clear about your hotel preference to make the vacation an enjoyable experience. Buying a prime property may become a reality for some. Some of you are likely to come into big money by selling shares.

Love Focus: Keeping an eagle’s eye on lover may not be the best course of action.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

*LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Playing by the book will keep you on a safe wicket at work. A family youngster may appear too demanding, but don’t succumb to the demands, but discipline him or her with a soft touch.

A stressful financial phase may affect your health adversely. A change of scene someplace out of town will prove a great stress buster. Be careful about how you invest time on the internet today.

Love Focus: Don’t get too judgmental about things that lover likes, it can create unnecessary friction.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

*SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You can expect a monetary gift from someone close. A family elder not keeping well for sometime may start showing signs of improvement. Over speeding can have dire consequences, so drive within speed limit to prevent anything untoward happening. You are likely to make the best of what is available to you. Avoid participating in anything that you feel is not right. Resolve property matters amicably. Shake a leg by joining a gym to remain fit.

Love Focus: A date with the one you love will culminate in sheer joy.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

*SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your go-getting attitude will make you a favourite of your boss. Students will manage to finish what had remained unfinished. Taking chances in these pandemic times would not be a good idea at this point. Your help in crowdfunding may be a drop in the ocean, but it will go a long way in helping the needy. Family of uniformed personnel will be proud of their achievements.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you can make all sorts of excuses just to meet you today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

*CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A job opening you had been hoping for may finally be yours. Your academic achievements will be enough to get admission into a prestigious college. A training partner will be a godsend and will help ward off loneliness and monotony of exercising alone. You will manage to remain disease-free by maintaining social distance, even in these better times. An argument over a silly matter can spoil moods at home. Those wanting to buy property need to be vigilant.

Love Focus: A preplanned outing with lover will be a thumping success.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

*AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to excel in your profession and even get elevated to a special position. A special academic qualification will come in handy for those searching for top jobs. Don’t take too much strain on yourself, if you want to remain healthy. A serious tiff with someone you dislike can escalate and involve other family members. Take care of your belongings while travelling. A good book is the greatest friend one can have, so inculcate reading habit.

Love Focus: Spouse may irritate and appease you, all at the same time!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan

*PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will manage to continue in your old job, even if relocated, thanks to work from home norms. A new experience of attending college and hanging out with friends will get you all excited. You may get a chance to travel on the work purpose and meet new people. Avoid going vocal about something that has not been finalized yet.

Love Focus: Spouse looks set to pick up a fight today for no rhyme or reason!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

