Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 6

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Forecast for 6th Sep 2021

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Wavering concentration can make you lose potential clients in business, so maintain your focus. A child achieving excellence in academics is likely to do you proud. You are likely to receive past arrears. Choosing healthy dietary options will help keep your weight under control. Tenant not paying timely rent will begin to pay regularly in time, if you just discuss the issue with him or her. A breakdown in a road trip is possible.

Love Focus: Newlyweds can face some glitches in their married life, but it will be nothing serious.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Increasing workload may compel you to work overtime. Students wanting to excel need to start burning the midnight oil. A bonus is on the cards for some corporate employees. Remaining housebound may make you feel lethargic, so start following a fitness regime, not only to shed off lethargy, but also to remain healthy. Someone in the family has high expectations from you, so don’t disappoint. In a disagreement, it is always better to iron out the differences.

Love Focus: Today, partner gives you the silent treatment for something you had forgotten.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A promotion that was due to you may go to someone else, leaving you high and dry. No amount of protestations regarding the injustice being meted out to you will be entertained. Yoga will prove the most ideal way to de-stress. Your secondary sources of income are likely to bring in good money. Those looking for a suitable match may need to take professional help. You are likely to host a birthday party or an anniversary celebration in your house.

Love Focus: A fun-filled evening is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Desire to slim down will make you shun junk food and choose healthy options. Financial troubles dogging you till recently are likely to disappear, as you start to earn well. Traders will find their business growing. An excellent campus placement is envisaged for the deserving. If you are taking your friends for an outing in your car, take care not to give the wheel to anyone else, as stars don’t augur well. House renovation is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Spending a romantic evening with lover will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Avoid trusting anyone with some important documentation or funds. Vaccination may give you the confidence to venture out without fear, but don’t throw caution to the wind. Undertaking a leisure trip after a long time will provide immense pleasure. Consulting a soothsayer to know what the future holds for you or a family youngster will put your mind at ease. A new friendship is on the anvil.

Love Focus: Spouse may force you into doing something you hate.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Finances are set to multiply for those who love to put their money at stake. Avoid an unplanned long drive. A quick recovery is foreseen for those feeling under the weather. You may get into legal hurdles for an addition to the property that is not as per the building plan. Doing something together as a family will promote bonhomie. Don’t let minor problems prevent you following your passion.

Love Focus: You are likely to talk the night away with your soulmate.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Business developers and marketing executives will find the day particularly productive. Meticulous school work is likely to get students a pat on the back. A spin in the car with family will be fun and promote togetherness. Overindulgence in anything is bad, so be guarded in what you partake today. Don’t take the risk of intermingling with people in crowded places as you may get infected. A longstanding enmity will soon turn into a lasting friendship.

Love Focus: In a relationship, there is no place for a third person, remember that.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your meticulous presentation is likely to win a big contract for your company and help you up the corporate ladder. Timely help from a senior will help you ace a competitive exam. Your propensity for fitness will not only keep you healthy but will also motivate others to follow suit. Tempers are likely to flare regarding a family issue, so take steps to avoid such a situation. Lack of paperwork may delay the possession of a flat.

Love Focus: Traditional methods to hit upon someone may not work, so think of something original.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your sharp wit and intelligence will make you score over your colleagues in a business discussion. A topic you are thorough with is likely to come in the question paper, much to your delight. Spouse is likely to be in a complaining mood today, so don’t add fuel to fire, as you are likely to get singed. Find a better way to invest your money to get better returns. You remain safe by keeping up your guard on the health front.

Love Focus: Your thorough planning for a date will be richly rewarded.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Going by superstitious mumbo jumbo and using untested home remedies may put your health at risk. Keep your bank details safe by not sharing them with anyone. You are likely to impress superiors with your original cutting-edge ideas. Some students may get singled out for some award or recognition. Driving a newly acquired car to an out-of-town destination with family is possible. Avoid discussing property details with anyone till things are finalized. Give advice only when asked for.

Love Focus: Incompatibility may be the reason for a tottering relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may feel justified in talking back to your senior at work, but it may not be tolerated by higher ups, so keep your temper in check. Those searching for property will not only find one that is perfectly suitable, but also fits their pocket. An out of country business trip will soon turn into a leisure trip and have you wallowing in the lap of luxury. You are likely to get short-changed, if you are not attentive enough.

Love Focus: Spouse seems more than willing to pamper you today, find out why!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those starting a new job will manage to gel well with the team. Luck is likely to favour those appearing for competitive exams. You are likely to get a good price for an old car that you are trying to sell. Setting up a new home in a distant place is possible for some. You are likely to fall victim to overcharging in renting a house, so don’t sign the agreement blindly.

Love Focus: Romance needs to be put on the backburner, as you have too much on your hands.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

