Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 7, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A touring job may find you on the move, but you will enjoy the change. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Those waiting for increment can face frustration. A family function may have you at its forefront. You may drive down to someplace exotic and enjoy your heart out. A property is likely to come into your name soon.

Love Focus: You can plan out a fun evening with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Wealth comes to you in the form of a gift or legacy. You are likely to derive much satisfaction from work today. Body aches and pains troubling you for the last few days will disappear. Guidance of your near and dear ones will prove a great help. Difficulties in commuting cannot be ruled out. Acquiring a built-up property is possible for some.

Love Focus: A romantic trip is on the cards and is likely to prove most entertaining.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A business venture shows all signs of being a success. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Those recuperating will need to be a little more patient. You will be able to devote more time to family than usual. Accompanying someone on a vacation is on the cards and will be enjoyable. Property and other assets may be put up for sale by some.

Love Focus: Serious differences may crop up with partner on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A raise in salary is foreseen and will help you realise your dreams. On the work front, you will be appreciated for calling a spade a spade. A new health fad is likely to show positive results almost immediately. Family ties are set to get strengthened through a marriage. Driving off someplace to chill out with friends may hit some hurdles. You are likely to own a place soon that you can call your own.

Love Focus: A gift from beloved is on the cards and is likely to make your day.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You manage to stabilise expenses and bring yourself into the saving mode. You can bank upon someone to see a workplace project to completion. A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. You may find it difficult to meet the demands of a family elder. Travelling to a distant destination is indicated for some. Renovation work may be undertaken for an ancestral house.

Love Focus: Someone special may come to meet you and brighten up the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Some of you will stand to benefit from a new policy at work. Health-conscious will find some new route to fitness. Gut feeling and guesswork is likely to do wonders in money matters for some. A family event may keep you entertained. A trip with family and friends is in the offing and will prove enjoyable. Strong performance on the academic front is indicated.

Love Focus: You may find lover’s interest waning on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Improvement in earnings is foreseen for some. Expected raise or increment may not be forthcoming. Fitness mantra of a friend will do wonders for your health. Family will prove to be a pillar of support for those facing something important. Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high. You may be in the process of giving finishing touches to a property deal.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to smile on some and usher in romance.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those trying to raise loans from various sources will succeed. A long-winded project is likely to near completion. Your desire for better health can make you think on practical lines. Your work on the home front is likely to be cut into half by someone’s help today. Plans for travelling overseas may crystallize during this period. A property issue is best left untouched today.

Love Focus: Love life remains scintillating for those in love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Chances look bright of your winning a bet. Some wrong decisions on the professional front may prove costly. Health of someone close can show rapid improvement. Household issues will be expertly handled as you take full responsibility for them. Driving off to a holiday destination cannot be ruled out for some. You may finally own a property you had been eyeing for long.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front will work wonders!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Strict self-discipline will keep your financial planning on the tracks. Some of you can opt for perfecting your professional skills. An exercise buddy can be a blessing in disguise for some. Happiness in the domestic sphere will only come with a changed mind set. Good showing on the academic front is likely to keep your morale high.

Love Focus: Young lovers are likely to spend the day together.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Money may come to you from a most unexpected quarter. A perfect day for people involved in any kind of trade. Those not keeping well are assured of quick recovery. Those travelling may find good company to make the journey pleasurable. People may take exception to a peculiar habit of yours on the home front. A short journey will prove relaxing for those trying to unwind.

Love Focus: You may get the opportunity to bare your soul to someone close.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Eating right will keep all your bodily systems on the go. A financial transaction will be in your favour and add to your wealth. You can organise a party at home just to reciprocate someone’s kind gesture. The chance for an official trip is likely to materialise soon. You will do well to go ahead with a purchase of a piece of real estate. Success is yours for the asking on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will manage to take out time for a spot of romance with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

