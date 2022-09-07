Libra Daily Horoscope for September 7, 2022: Favourable day foreseen

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) Libra, your monetary condition may be much better than what it was a few days back. You may expect a good margin in a project started recently. Your mutual funds may provide you with excellent dividends. Your family may have your support in organizing a small get-together at home. You may enjoy the day with everyone around. You may feel a little tensed because of your office work but this may be a temporary phase. This may not disappoint you from performing your duties to your best. You may start looking for a new opportunity or project as the current profile may become frustrating to you. Libra, today may be a fun day for you as you may have a merry time with your partner. It may be full of romance and happiness.



Libra Finance Today You may get unexpected benefits from a longstanding investment. You may think of investing in new saving schemes for your children. The day may be overall good for any kind of financial matters, so you may go about them confidently.

Libra Family Today Libra, you may feel happy with your family members. You may plan a movie with them, which may further improve your relationship. You may also but some artistic home decors that may enhance the look of your home.

Libra Career Today It may not be a good day for you as you may not be able to focus on your target. You may be tempted to start a new business but then may drop the idea. You may plan to join some short-term course to enhance your career but for some reason, the idea may not work.

Libra Health Today You may feel the inner strength and may focus on your goals. But the day may be slow-paced and may not let your performance be highlighted much. It may be good if you do not worry and continue to put your best.

Libra Love Life Today An amazing day for you Libra, where all your wishes with regards to your loved one may get fulfilled. You may feel the love and intensity of your beloved. You may enjoy these happy moments to the fullest. There may be abundant trust and confidence in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON