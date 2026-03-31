Horoscope Today, March 31, 2026: An intellectually rewarding time is foreseen in a gathering of like-minded people

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20) There is someone who awaits your generosity, so do not disappoint. You may need to put in a few extra hours at work just to complete something urgent. A long-pending payment may materialise now. Your academic performance remains steady, showing consistent progress and results. Family tension rises as one member's mood darkens the home vibes. Fresh workouts will boost your fitness and overall well-being. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for March 31, 2026 (Freepik)

Love Focus: Your suspicious nature may not allow you to remain at ease in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Career growth or recognition may arrive unexpectedly very soon. Strong academic performance propels you into the top achievers. Your image on the social front shines bright, as you remain at your helpful best. A close family member’s wedding plans are set to unfold. Your fresh approach will help you regain fitness quickly and efficiently.

Love Focus: You may give a fillip to your love life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Delegating work will allow you to focus on only the important matters. You will refuse to be rushed into anything that does not appeal to you. Tackling someone trying to sideline you socially may be wasted effort, so chill. Homemakers are likely to come into their element to make their home a happy place. Those on medication may not remain regular in taking their doses, and delay their recovery. Financial trouble may approach, yet you will escape unharmed.

Love Focus: Chance arises to deepen romantic connection with your partner today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Good earning is set to improve your quality of life. Your sense of responsibility and helpful nature are likely to come in for praise. An excellent showing is foretold on the academic front. Gift of the gab is likely to become your most potent asset on the professional front. Taking things into your hands, rather than relying on others, will prove advantageous in achieving total fitness. Fresh exercise plan perfectly aligns with your goals and needs.

Love Focus: A friend will help resolve conflicts with your partner smoothly.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) A dream you had harboured for long is about to be realised. This is an excellent day that promises to boost your image both on the social and professional fronts. A profitable business deal will boost your future prospects significantly. It is not a bad idea to invest in gold or jewellery, as handsome returns are assured. Back arrears are likely to materialise for some and make their bank balance healthy.

Love Focus: Relationship gets a boost, as lover seems extra lovey-dovey!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A few of you might embark on a work trip. Your efficiency at work will not let anything remain pending. Appreciation for something successfully accomplished on the academic front is possible. You will be able to save a lot by being judicious in your spending. Those planning a family can expect good news. Check your mood swings as they can upset others in the family. Don’t undertake a journey that has not been properly planned.

Love Focus: Partying with your lover is likely to give you an opportunity to unwind and relax.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) You are likely to get financial help to get your dream project on the road. Some may opt for the gym to sculpt their body. Professional problems are likely to be resolved efficiently. Someone may become rude and arrogant with you on the social front, but it is best not to make a scene. Some may receive an official invitation to travel abroad. Some may soon invest in or build new property ventures.

Love Focus: An exclusive evening out with your lover will prove most enthralling!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) An initiative to organise an event or function will be highly appreciated. Peace and serenity prevailing on the home front today will help you unwind. An intellectually rewarding time is foreseen in a gathering of like-minded people. You are likely to improve your current financial situation. Encouragement at every step will get you nearer to your personal objective. Show your full potential and shine at work today.

Love Focus: Those not looking eye to eye with someone will do well to kiss and make up.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) You will find the day most rewarding in both personal and professional matters. Property owners may think in terms of construction. An official trip is likely to turn into a leisure trip, as you manage to take your family along. A relative's small gesture will remind you of the importance of family connections. Health setbacks fade, and energy returns swiftly and naturally today.

Love Focus: Romantic vibes improve as sincere efforts bring new warmth.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) You will do well to toe the line of those who are genuinely concerned about you. Something or the other will prevent you from achieving your aim today. Work may pile up and compel you to devote extra time to it. You can waste money on shopping for non-essentials. A game of one-upmanship may commence on the professional front.

Love Focus: Romantic interest may soon send encouraging, heartfelt signals your way.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Support from family will be most readily forthcoming in turning your dreams into reality. New opportunities arise, opening unexpected and thrilling paths ahead. A property dispute may be decided in your favour. Professional work may face disruption due to frequent interruptions today.

Love Focus: This is the best day to express feelings for someone you love!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Expect things to move as planned on the professional front. You may be catapulted into a position of prominence on the social front. Maintaining stability on the financial front will not prove too difficult, as money comes from some unexpected sources. People are likely to seek your help on the social front. An exciting outing with friends is likely very soon.

Love Focus: Sensitive truths may surface, requiring emotional maturity.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026