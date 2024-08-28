How did planetary movements affect Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship?

On August 20, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage, coinciding with the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding. The timing also aligned with a cathartic full moon in Aquarius, which had a significant impact on both their birth charts. (FILES Jennifer Lopez 'seems relieved' after her divorce from Ben Affleck.(Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)(AFP)

How Leo's energy can cause struggle in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck both have their Sun and Mercury in Leo, a sign known for creativity, passion, and natural leadership. Lopez, born on July 24, 1969, and Affleck, born on August 15, 1972, both share the warmth and charisma typical of this Fire sign, which thrives in the spotlight. It's no wonder their magnetic personalities connected on the set of Gigli, a film where their chemistry shone through.

Lopez once told PEOPLE, "Ben and I are both Leos — like a male and female lion," highlighting their shared energy. Along with their Sun sign's passion and loyalty, having Mercury in Leo suggests they may also share similar thinking styles and humour.

However, Leo's intensity can sometimes cause struggles, as this sign's pride and strong will make compromise difficult when egos clash. Their fiery passion can be both a source of connection and conflict.

How the same moon sign is affecting Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have their Moon signs in Scorpio, which in astrology represents their emotional world and deepest feelings. Scorpio is a Water sign known for its emotional depth, intensity, and desire for deep connections. People with a Scorpio Moon crave profound emotional bonds, seeking to connect with others on a soul level. They are highly private and prefer intimate, genuine relationships over superficial ones.

This emotional intensity is evident in Lopez and Affleck's relationship. Despite their initial breakup just before their wedding, they reconnected decades later, suggesting a strong, enduring emotional bond. Lopez has been open about the pain of their separation in 2004, describing how she felt like she lost not only her partner but her best friend. Her reflections show the depth of their connection and the long-lasting impact it had on her.

However, Scorpio's intense nature can bring challenges, such as trust issues, possessiveness, jealousy, and holding grudges. These emotions, while passionate, can complicate relationships if not managed carefully. Despite these challenges, the mutual desire for privacy and deep emotional connection has played a significant role in their bond.

