Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce: Here’s what's at stake, from their assets to ventures

Jennifer Lopez officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday, August 20 after split rumours going around for a while. The court documents revealed no prenuptial agreement in place and Lopez requested to waive off any spousal support for both the parties. Lopez and Affleck started several endeavours that must be dealt with amid their divorce. (FILES) US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck did not sign a prenup before their marriage. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)(AFP)

What all is at stake in the Lopez-Affleck divorce?

The former Hollywood couple have quite some assets owned together from during their time together beginning with their shared mansion in Beverley Hills which they had listed for $68 million in July. Affleck and Lopez bought the house for $60,805,000. Blank Rome LLP Marilyn Chinitz who is a matrimonial partner and not connected to the Lopez-Affleck divorce said their assets will ultimately split. She said, “They've been together for two years, and whatever they have earned during those two years is community [property], which means that it will be equally divided if they earned anything,” as reported by People.

Chinitz admitted it is “extremely unusual” for high-wealth individuals to not have a prenup as it secures their wealth during splits. She said, “The only time that you see people not having a prenup is when they've put most of their assets in trust for their children, and those trusts have been established and they wouldn't be part of the community."

The two would have to disclose their private property i.e. anything owned before the marriage and after the divorce, to the court. However, it will be their community asset which will be divided among the two after the divorce.

Lopez’s assets at stake

The community assets from Lopez’s side might include the amounts she earned from business ventures like her alcohol line Delola which was launched in 2023. She also starred in numerous projects such as Shotgun, The Mother and Atleas during her marriage.

Lopez’s current endeavours include the production of a Netflix series based on Emily Henry’s popular novel, Happy Place along with one of the co-EPs from Bridgerton. She closed a first-look deal with the streaming platform in 2021 before she took marital vows. She also earns from being the global ambassador of Inrimissimi and Coach and also mothers her own beauty line called J.Lo Beauty.

Affleck’s assets at stake

Affleck, along with his friend Matt Damon founded their production company, Artist Equity. Apart from Lopez’s documentary, it also produced films like Air starring the Batman actor and The Instigators. However, things with the production get complicated with its upcoming projects, Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spiderwoman, both of which star the On the Floor singer and have a producing credit on the latter.

The production house also produced Affleck’s hit commercials with Dunkin’ Donuts, including his drive-thru spot for the 2023 Super Bowl as well as his 2024 DunKings viral hit featuring Damon and Tom Brady. Other movies Affleck packed during his marriage include Hypnotic and The Accountant 2 which he wrapped up recently.