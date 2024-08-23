Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck say ‘NO’ to TIFF reunion in September after divorce filing: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly dashed fans' hopes for a reunion at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). While their combined star power and personal lives would undoubtedly draw massive attention and generate buzz, the former couple has seemingly made it clear that they are not ready for any awkward run-ins—at least not right now Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘will not’ reunite at TIFF

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially ended their marriage, with the pop star reportedly filing for divorce on August 20. Despite their separation, their professional relationship remains intact. Affleck recently produced Lopez's upcoming film, Unstoppable, in which she has a supporting role. Although the Atlas star promoted the film on social media a few days ago, she did not credit Affleck or his production company.

While the couple is no longer romantically involved, they have chosen to maintain a cordial working relationship. According to Page Six, they will avoid any red-carpet reunions at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival, where Unstoppable is set to premiere.

Ben Affleck to skip Unstoppable red carpet

Unstoppable, a sports biography about American wrestler Anthony Robles, is produced by Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, Artists Equity. A source disclosed to Page Six that Lopez is scheduled to attend the event and walk the red carpet on September 6. However, Affleck is likely to skip the opportunity.

According to the Daily Mail, some makers are trying to get the two to show up at the movie's opening in Toronto to get people excited about it.

More about Lopez’s role in upcoming sports biography

After cancelling her million-dollar Las Vegas residency, Jennifer Lopez has taken on a new role: the supportive and fierce mother of Anthony in the upcoming film. Recently, Amazon MGM Studios released the first glimpses of Lopez in her new role, which she instantly reported on her Instagram handle.

This marks her second consecutive project for a streaming service, following her appearance in "Atlas" on Netflix. The film also marks her second collaboration with Ben Affleck, after working together on their first joint project "This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story," released earlier this year.