Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy remains unstoppable; grosses 322.5 crore

Stree 2 worldwide box office

Per the portal, Stree 2's gross collection after five days was ₹275.5 crore in India and ₹47 crore overseas. The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer is expected to cross the ₹350 crore worldwide figure on day 6. As its first week is about to wrap up, all eyes will be on Stree 2 to see just how far this box office juggernaut will roll.

About Stree 2

Stree 2 revolves around a group of friends – led by Rajkummar Rao's Vicky, a tailor – and a mysterious woman (Shraddha Kapoor). Their town of Chanderi is terrorised by the villain, Sarkata. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. The much-awaited horror-comedy sequel to 2018's Stree is produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan.

Stree 2 review

An excerpt from Stree 2's Hindustan Times movie review read, "Let’s talk about what fuels the film - the humour. Niren Bhatt (story, screenplay, dialogue credits) keeps the pace in check, with the first half quite excellent. The jokes just don’t stop coming, and that’s exactly what the viewers are looking for. It’s naughty, it’s original. After a point, it isn’t the joke alone which lands. It’s the sheer talented bunch who make Stree 2 what it is, led by an able Rajkummar Rao. He gets it all so correct that you forget for a moment that he’s the same guy who, just this year, played a specially abled businessman in Srikanth or a frustrated ex-cricketer in Mr and Mrs Mahi."