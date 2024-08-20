 Karan Johar reacts to Shraddha-starrer Stree 2's 'mega blockbuster success': Movies are all about content creators | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Karan Johar reacts to Shraddha-starrer Stree 2's 'mega blockbuster success': Movies are all about content creators

BySanya
Aug 20, 2024 10:06 AM IST

Karan Johar is the latest celebrity to shower love on Stree 2. The filmmaker credited Stree 2 makers' ‘belief and talent’ for the movie's ‘mega’ success.

On Tuesday, filmmaker Karan Johar started his day with a long post praising 'blockbuster' Stree 2. Karan gave a shoutout to the film's cast and makers as he shared a poster of the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, which also features Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi. Also read | Kangana Ranaut calls Stree 2 ‘much-needed all-time blockbuster’, Hansal Mehta says ‘finally, real talent wins’

Karan Johar is all praise for Stree 2, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi.
Karan Johar is all praise for Stree 2, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi.

‘As a producer and storyteller, I am deeply inspired’

Karan said Stree 2's 'mega success' was a 'celebration of Hindi cinema', adding that the makers' 'belief, talent and strategy was possibly one of the biggest success stories ever'. He began by writing, "The JUGGERNAUT MEGA BLOCKBUSTER SUCCESS of STREE2 is not just a celebration for @maddockfilms but must be viewed as celebration of Hindi cinema and Indian mainstream cinema…"

The filmmaker added, "In the past few years Hindi cinema has been under scrutiny for combatting box office challenges… the post pandemic audience has been evolving and many times difficult to assess… but the mega success of STREE 2 has not only validated the strength of a solid storytelling and rooted content but also affirmed that humongous conviction, bravado and focus on concept, story and a deep rooted connect with an audience will pay rich dividends at the ticket window! The success also affirms that movies are all about the content creators! STREE2 is all about @maddockfilms and @amarkaushik and @officialjiostudios and the writing team @nirenbhatt… their belief, talent and strategy has resulted in possibly one of the biggest sucesss stories ever!!!!"

Karan concluded by lauding the Stree 2 cast and crew, writing, "HINDI CINEMA celebrates STREE 2 today and as a producer and storyteller I am deeply inspired!!!! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew !!!!! @shraddhakapoor @rajkummar_rao @pankajtripathi @nowitsabhi @sachinjigar @aparshakti_khurana…. Dinoo!!! Special huge hug to you!"

Check out his post:

Recently, Stree 2 makers celebrated the film's success at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. The party was attended by several celebrities, including Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor. The horror comedy clashed at the box office with two other big Bollywood releases: Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham-starrer Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani.

About Stree 2

The much-awaited sequel to 2018's Stree is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan. Stree 2 revolves around a group of friends, led by Rajkummar Rao's Vicky, a tailor. This time, their town Chanderi is terrorised by the villain, Sarkata. 

Karan Johar reacts to Shraddha-starrer Stree 2's 'mega blockbuster success': Movies are all about content creators
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
