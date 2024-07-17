Adarsh Gourav reacts to Superboys of Malegaon's world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Adarsh Gourav is excited for his first film festival visit, in person, for his upcoming film Superboys of Malegaon. “I think there’s nothing better than the fact that my film, which is about celebrating cinema, will be watched by cinephiles from all over the world at it’s world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival. I will be getting to travel for a film festival for the first time in person. I am very excited,” quips the 30-year-old. Adarsh Gourav

The actor also feels that when such film festivals screen small, content driven projects, that definitely translates into better budgets back home. “It does increase the curiosity of people when they find out about such news. There’s a percentage of the population that keeps a track on festivals and is interested in that. Ultimately, it does affect the commerce too, so yes I think this helps such films,” says Gourav. Superboys of Malegaon has been directed by Reema Kagti.

He observes that actors belonging to the upper echelon in the industry too recognise that stardom alone isn’t enough to stay relevant. “More number of people are taking a chance on the story and the script, rather than anything else. We have seen a lot of A-list actors taking chances rather than sticking to their brand. I guess it has helped smaller films. Statistically, from what I have read, there aren’t enough screens for the population we have in our country. That has to happen more for smaller films to get adequate space too,” he ends.