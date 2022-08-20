How Different Zodiacs Make Career & Relationship Choices Based On Their Elements

In the same way as cells constitute the fundamental unit of life, the four elements of fire, earth, air, and water form the basis of each individual's character, actions, and goals. In Astrology, each of the 12 zodiac signs corresponds to one of these four classical elements. Each of these factors is endowed with both masculine and feminine qualities and possesses its own distinctive characteristics. One can trace our personality, interests, and even our own preferences and detest back to our astrological sign because of the energy represented by these elements. Let us look at how the elements determine our personality and influences our professional and romantic choices based on our zodiac sign.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Personality makeup

In astrology, the fire signs are Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. Individuals born under the sign of the fire are said to be confident, outgoing, active, and emotionally invested. They have a can-do attitude and a penchant for action. They can be short-tempered and impatient, so it's important to handle them with care.

Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn are all Earth signs. Those born under the Earth sign are reliable and practical. They prefer regularity and are reliable, steady, and consistent individuals. Due to their fondness for routine, they can come out as obstinate, stiff, and set in their ways.

As air signs, Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius are among the zodiac's most adaptable. They have an insatiable need to explore the world and take calculated risks. They are adaptable, intelligent, and excellent communicators. They have a positive outlook on life, are friendly, and are able to think things through before acting. On the downside, they have a reputation for being restless and unpredictable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those born under the Water Element are Cancers, Scorpios, and Pisces. Water signs are sensitive, perceptive, secretive, and intense. They can be perceived as emotionally charged, sensitive and compassionate. By-and-large, they are god-fearing people and their emotional success means a lot to them. They are sensitive, hence get hurt quite frequently.

Love & Romance

The adage goes that "opposites attract" when it comes to romantic relationships. This may be true in the short term, when two people first meet, but long-term compatibility is determined by the energies of the elements. While every zodiac sign is unique, those that share an element tend to have some characteristics in common.

Although a relationship between a water sign and a fire sign may start off hot and heavy, the two signs typically wind up harming each other with their draining energy and scalding emotions. Earth and air signs are another elemental combination to avoid because of their difficulty mixing. Basically, they could hold a conversation for hours, but they might not feel much of an emotional connection. When combined properly, the elements air and fire and water and earth form a perfect symbiosis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to their element, all signs also belong to one of three modalities (cardinal, fixed, or mutable) and two polarities (masculine or feminine). These characteristics can also be used to judge the compatibility of two indications or the lack thereof.

Career and Growth

A fiery sign wants to accomplish something that makes them happy and gives them energy in the morning. Similarly, fire signs thrive in the limelight, making them ideal candidates for roles that need them to be the focus of attention. They're looking for a profession where they can put their imaginations to use while still having a good time and feeling more energised.

Among the zodiac signs, those born under the Earth element are known for their realism and dependability. Developing a sense of safety and stability is a must for them. They don't flaunt their money, they just live well within it. Jobs that have endured the test of time and proven to be reliable are generally accepted by these people despite their lack of excitement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the zodiac's intellectuals, Air signs are rarely found in roles that require emotional or creative expression. Aquarius, Libra, and Gemini should pursue careers that put their analytical minds to use. By relying on logic and reasoning rather than emotion in situations where feeling would serve them well, they will find success. Their greatest challenge will be maintaining concentration given how rapidly their thoughts travel.

Cancers, Scorpios, and Pisces are all water signs, and they tend to make decisions based on their emotions rather than logic. They have a strong sixth sense that alerts them to what others might miss, and they may even have a touch of the psychic about them. While it comes to choosing a job path, people are most likely to succeed if they follow their gut and follow their inner guidance when deciding what to do.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

----------------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON